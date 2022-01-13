The best vegan and cruelty-free colours and dyes that won’t damage your hair

With veganism making its way into the mainstream, more and more people are now adopting this alternative lifestyle or at least growing aware of its existence. Veganism is spreading its wings across different sectors of the market and the wellness industry not far behind. With the rise of ethical consumerism, most people today look for eco-friendly and organic products, including vegan hair colours.

Most of the hair colours are known to contain harsh chemicals like ammonia, which can adversely impact hair quality in the long run. Hair colours formulated with natural and purely organic substances also prove to be gentle on your hair, saving you from the risk of hair damage. Who would like to end up with rough tresses at the end of a fun colouring session?

These days, several brands are making conscious efforts to create safe, plant-based hair colours or vegan hair dyes. While it’s great to know that the market abounds with myriad vegan and cruelty free hair colouring solutions, how do you know which product is the best match for your locks? Make sure you check the ingredients list before picking up a hair dye. Avoid the ones with ammonia, Hydrogen Peroxide, Para-phenylenediamine (PPD) and 1,2,4 trihydroxybenzene. The vegan ones will have natural and plant-based ingredients like henna or other herbs.

To help you out with some choices, we have curated a list of vegan and cruelty free hair colours and dyes available in the market. Most of these brands have established their names in the industry for their holistic approach and utilisation of ancient recipes to develop products that are both safe and effective.

These are some of the best vegan and cruelty-free hair colours you can try