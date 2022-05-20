Actives in skincare and how they work to achieve flawless skin

The beauty and wellness industry has continuously evolved over the past years, and from that, comes an elevated experience for skincare. The age-old practice of cleansing, exfoliation and moisturising has been modified after the introduction of numerous innovative techniques and ingredients. One of the latest trends, that has picked up well, is the use of actives in skincare.

What are active ingredients?

Actives in skincare are designed to address specific concerns related to the skin, like sun damage, acne, dryness, ageing and so on. ‘Actives’ are compounds that may undergo chemical transformation while preparing a solution but are present in the product in a modified form. These elements are raw and added in different proportions based on the skin type it is applied to.

Commonly used actives include retinol, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA), Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHA), niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, SPF, ceramides and benzoyl peroxide. Each of these active ingredients deals with different skin concerns. For instance, retinol is derived from vitamin A and it specialises in combating premature ageing. The topical application of retinol increases cell turnover that helps renew our skin cells and tackles the issue of hyperpigmentation. In short, if you wish to get rid of uneven skin tone, wrinkles or dark spots, you should try a dose of retinol.

Similarly, AHAs and BHAs help in brightening your skin tone and minimising the appearance of blemishes. AHAs are derived from fruit sugars (glycolic acid) and milk (lactic acid). They gently exfoliate your skin to cleanse impurities and improve the texture. If your skin requires intense hydration, you can rely on hyaluronic acid. On the other hand, niacinamide is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe your skin. Vitamin C boosts collagen production that’s crucial to keeping your skin plump and youthful.

How to choose the right active ingredients?

As mentioned, you may apply different active ingredients to take care of different skin concerns. While picking an ingredient, you need to first evaluate what you want to use it for. It’s recommended that you talk to a dermatologist, to detect your skin issues and accordingly choose the right active ingredient to fight the problem.

