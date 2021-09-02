When Art Meets Beauty, ESQA Launch Exclusive Collaboration with Darbotz

Together with celebrated mural and street artist, Darbotz, ESQA launch its exclusive collection consisting of one eyeshadow palette and two gloss lip liquid, made for makeup and art enthusiasts.

We can all agree that makeup is plays a huge part in out lives. It doesn’t stop in boosting the confidence, but also a form of self-expression. The leading vegan cosmetic brand in Indonesia, ESQA appointed Darbotz to released its exclusive makeup collection. Known as a mural and street art artist, Darbotz, who started his career since 2004, already made several big milestones in local and international art scene.

Consisting of one eyeshadow palette and two gloss lip liquid, these products inspired by the artists daring works with monochromatic colours. This collection invites the makeup enthusiasts to have an exploration in doing their makeup, but at the same time it’s reliable for daily basis.

Cindy Angelina, co-founder of ESQA Cosmetics said; “it’s an honour for us as a local cosmetic brand to work together with the renowned artist like Darbotz. He is an inspirational figure with international reputation and we’re proud of the collaboration that represent art and beauty.”

“From this collection, I hope more women are able to express themselves and gained their confidence through their own makeup style” express Darbotz.

On the ESQA x DARBOTS, Goldie Eyeshadow Palette has nine colours with three different formula, such as matte, satin, and glitter. While the two Gloss Lip Liquid consists of Mood and Bettermood, catering those who love bold and natural look.