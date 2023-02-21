Whitney Peak is CHANEL’s Coco Mademoiselle Fragrance’s New Face

Two years after her first appointment as the CHANEL US Local Ambassador, Whitney Peak is now the new face of Coco Mademoiselle fragrance.

Whitney Peak, the rising star of the hit HBO series “Gossip Girl,” has been announced as the new face of CHANEL’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance. The 20-year-old actress and model will be the brand’s youngest-ever ambassador. Peak, who has been dubbed one of the most promising young talents in Hollywood, will follow in the footsteps of other iconic women who have represented CHANEL, including Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart, and Lily-Rose Depp.



CHANEL’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, which was first introduced in 2001, has become one of the brand’s most popular scents. The fragrance features orange, jasmine, tonka bean and patchouli notes and is described as a modern, feminine, and sexy scent.



In a statement, CHANEL said that Peak was chosen as the face of Coco Mademoiselle because she embodies the modern, independent, and free-spirited qualities that the fragrance represents. Peak’s fresh and youthful energy is a perfect fit for the brand’s image. With her natural beauty, undeniable talent, and effortless style, Whitney Peak will surely be a captivating and inspiring ambassador for CHANEL’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance.