Dyson Unveils Special-edition Topaz Orange Colourway To Welcome The Lunar New Year

This special colourway makes a perfect gift to welcome the new year

Dyson is also known for their sleek, modern and stylish design which is highly appreciated by people. Furthermore, Dyson’s reputation for producing high-quality, innovative products and their high price point also contribute to the hype around their products. The company has a strong brand identity and reputation that makes people are willing to invest in their products as they believe that they will be getting a premium and durable product.

Essentially, fans of the brand love the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler Complete Long and SupersonicTM hair dryer for several reasons. Firstly, they use innovative technology that uses air to dry and style hair, which reduces heat damage and frizz. Dyson’s use of the Coanda effect in their hair styling tools allows for a heat-free styling experience. Secondly, they come with a variety of attachments that are tailored to different hair types and styling needs. Thirdly, they are designed to be lightweight and easy to use. Lastly, they are known for their powerful and efficient performance, providing a salon-worthy blowout at home. Additionally, the Supersonic hair dryer has a unique design that reduces the noise of the dryer making it more comfortable for the user.

Now, to welcome the Lunar New Year, Dyson unveils the special-edition Topaz Orange colourway for the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler Complete Long and SupersonicTM hair dryer, drawing inspiration from cultural allusions to luck and prosperity.

The unique metallic finish of the Dyson Hair Care range in special-edition Topaz Orange was achieved through many rounds of experimentation by Dyson’s colour, materials and finishes (CMF) engineers. The precision-applied finish was designed to mimic the process of anodisation, commonly used in industrial processes. Anodised finishes create an interplay of light on the surface of the machine to enhance the complexity and depth of colour.

Dyson’s 2023 Hair Care special-edition Topaz Orange, all paired with a Byzantine Purple case is available in Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.co.id