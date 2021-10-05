ERHA Dermatology: Celebrating a Pioneer

After 22 years of excellent service, ERHA has proven itself to be a pioneer in Indonesia’s beauty and wellness industry

ERHA has come a long way since starting out as just a small clinic back in 1999. In fact, it has established a reputation as the leading beauty, skin and hair clinic in Indonesia. Millions of its loyal customers have enjoyed significance changes for the better in their life, and ERHA is proud to be part of it. For 22 years, ERHA has presented its customers with complete skin and hair solutions; but not only that, it also understands the importance of the industry and the great potential it holds in Indonesia and the rest of the world. So, the pioneer focused on innovation – not just on technology and products but also in terms of manpower. ERHA only employs passionate individuals, which reflects in the way they wholeheartedly focus on treating the clinic’s loyal customers. This is part of ERHA’s strength and what allows it to stand out in a crowded industry.

Innovation is now at the forefront of ERHA’s business development strategy, as the clinic understands that in order to succeed, it needs to quickly adapt to ever-changing market developments. A lot of research was conducted to provide customers with more effective products and better medical services. ERHA has also procured the latest technology to support those services, along with trained doctors, products as well as know-how in everything from medical developments to consumer experience. The results speak for themselves, especially in the number of loyal customers from ERHA’s early days, who are now joined by a younger clientele.

This year, ERHA’s trademark personalized treatment service has been updated to be more customer-centric through the Clinical Program with the 5C concept: Clear Program, Clear Plan, Clear Result, Clear Duration and Clear Cost. The aim is to ensure that customers are aware of the programs they’re undergoing, so that early expectations can be adjusted beforehand. To cater to each consumer’s exact needs and problems, ERHA created a number of special clinical programs: ERHA Ultimate Anti Aging (Age Freeze Program, Impeccable Flawless Program, No Wrinkle in Time Program, Smooth Serenade Program and Lift Me Up Program), ERHA Ultimate Brightening (Glow Glam Program, Spot Fade Away Program), ERHA Ultimate Acne Cure (No Acne No Cry Program, Acne Finale Acne Scar Program, Acne Finale Skin Redness Program, Acne Finale Dark Spot Program and Acne Finale Ultimate Program), ERHA Ultimate Hair Care (Love is in the Hair Program), and ERHA Ultimate Make Over (Shape Your Love Program, Chin Perfection Program, Purely Poreless Program, Make My Day Program and Star Without Scar Program).

Furthermore, online consultations are now available and ERHA’s customers can easily get recommendations for everything from product prescription to treatment combinations. And taking personalized treatment service to the next level is ERHA’s new service: The Riserva by ERHA for VIP customers. The Riserva by ERHA was created with all five senses in mind and offers exclusive skin care experiences, a luxurious interior ambience, curated customer journey with experts that have worked in 5-star hotel chains abroad and, last but not least, a team of selected doctors.

From its humble beginnings, ERHA has now become a beauty and wellness powerhouse with services ranging from clinical programs to more than 100 skincare product. All of these are available in ERHA Stores and can be procured offline, online and through almost every e-commerce portal in Indonesia. Furthermore, ERHA also offers health supplement to help maximise skin health while also increasing immunity. ERHA’s constant development is expected to provide a seamless, comprehensive service and value for its loyal followers and new customers, all while providing holistic solutions for beauty and wellness.

erha.co.id

PHOTOGRAPHER: MARIO PRABOWO | COURTESY OF ERHA