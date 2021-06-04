Bon Parfumeur arrives in Jakarta

The Parisian haute parfumerie brand presents a very French and inclusive family of scents

A short while ago, Masari added a new perfume brand to the lineup of its Senayan City store: Bon Parfumeur. Founded by Ludovic Bonneton, the brand presents itself as a “creative community that reinvents Parisian Haute Parfumerie” and prides itself on its wealth of French know-how.

At Bon Parfumeur, everything is made in France – from the actual fragrances to the labels on the bottles. And when it comes to raw materials, the brand is committed to working with only the most beautiful ingredients. The true essence at the core of Bon Parfumeur, however, is community. To that end, the brand finds inspiration from young artists and creative talents, which often results in intriguing collaborations.

In terms of ingredients, Bon Parfumeur’s ensures that for all of its products, 82 percent of the ingredients are of natural origin, with synthetic materials only used for notes that do not occur naturally or are too allergenic.

All of Bon Parfumeur’s eau de parfum are unisex and use an easy-to-follow labelling system. The colours of the labels correspond to a specific olfactory category (e.g., grey for cologne, light pink for florals, yellow for fruity and so on), and the three main notes are clearly written on the label. The brand’s collections are then further divided into two categories: Les prives, which features rare and intense perfumes with exceptional ingredients, along with Les Classiques, which showcases classic and contemporary creations.

Discover Bon Parfumeur’s latest offerings on Instagram or directly at Masari Senayan City.