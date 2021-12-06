Bvlgari paints an emotional rollercoaster with the Allegra Collection

Ensuring a perfume to describe any occasion, these five fragrances and five magnifying fragrances from Bvlgari to add a certain zest to any occasion



This December, Bvlgari releases a collection of perfumes called the Bvlgari Allegra. Comprising of five Eau de Parfum – namely the Dolce Estasi, Fantasia Veneta, Fiori d’Amore, Riva Solare, and Rock’n’Rome – the Allegra collection is undoubtedly one of the sweetest-looking among the brand’s creations and is easily one of the most customizable fragrances on the market. Aiming to combine all the colours reminiscent of the glamorous lives of Italian women, the Allergra collection is made to be personalized to suit each individual’s lifestyle through layering.

The Allegra Dolce Estasi is inspired by the celebration of sweetness and the Italian family cocoon. It is at once dreamy, soothing, and powdery floral, giving it a scent that is reminiscent of sweet Italian pastries with zesty Italian citruses, heliotrope, and musk being the key notes within the fragrance.

The Allegra Fantasia Veneta is described as Italian sophistication in a perfume. It is a festive chypre that embodies the joy of the most incredible Italian party with key notes within the fragrance being red peach, Indonesian patchouli, and vanilla.

The Allegra Fiori d’Amore is a red rose that is fresh, velvety, and fruity. It is a magnificent floral expression of love that is reminiscent of the feeling that one gets when receiving a large bouquet of roses with Turkish rose, Bulgarian rose, and raspberry being the key notes.

The Allegra Riva Solare is a sparkling, citrus-centric scent that embodies the energizing element of a ride on the mediterranean sea with bergamot, orange blossom, osmanthus, solar notes, mandarin orange, and musk being the key notes – it is the endless Italian holiday.

The Allegra Rock’n’Rome is a liqueur floriental expressing the fulfillment of being together on a roman terrace with osmanthus, aprocot, benzion, spices, woody notes, and a warm oriental touch being the key notes, giving it a scent that evokes the emotion of a rendezvous in Rome.

There are also five special magnifying essences made specifically to help with layering, Magnifying Bergamot, Magnifying Musk, Magnifying Patchouli, Magnifying Rose, and Magnifying Vanilla. Composed by perfumer Jacques Cavallier, the Allegra collection, complete with the magnifying essences will help to bring out your personality through fragrances, with each magnifying essence designed to emphasize certain aspects of the fragrance itself.

The Allegra fragrances are available as 50ml and 100ml bottles while the Magnifying Essences will be available exclusively in 40ml bottles.