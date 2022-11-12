Emma Watson stars in Prada’s Paradoxe perfume campaign

Italian fashion house Prada enlisted the help of British actress Emma Watson to front the campaign for its latest olfactory delight, the Paradoxe perfume.

The campaign also marked the start of the Harry Potter star’s partnership with the maison, as well as her directorial debut: besides being the face of the campaign, Watson also requested to direct the promotional short video by which she embraces multidimensionality and changes. The fragrance, crafted by Nadège Le Garlantezec, Shyamala Maisondieu, and Antoine Maisondieu, represents a paradox of its ingredients which, in turn, generates a new olfactive sensation, packaged in a triangular glass vessel reminiscent of the house’s logo. For this campaign, Watson appears stunning in a pixie haircut while sporting a black gown as seen in studio photographs taken by photographer Harley Weir. The actress also wears triangular “Prada” earrings which also appear in the campaign video.

Learn more about Prada’s Paradoxe perfume campaign through the video below: