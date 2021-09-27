Immerse Yourself in the Essence of Autumn with the Special-Edition English Pear & Freesia Collection by Jo Malone London

One of the most popular scents by Jo Malone London now comes as a special-edition collection

English Pear & Freesia is one of the first fragrances from Jo Malone London and is one of the reasons how the British brand gained its loyal following. This luscious Jo Malone London favorite is inspired by orchards awash with golden sunshine. The fragrance simply reminds you of autumn, of the sensuous freshness of just-ripe pears wrapped in a bouquet of bright white freesias. This luscious Jo Malone London favorite is inspired by orchards awash with golden sunshine, and it is then mellowed by amber, patchouli and woods.

“When you smell English Pear & Freesia, you’re instantly transported to an orchard where juicy fruit mingles with blooming flowers. There’s something unexpected about the combination of key ingredients and it’s got that freshness and elegance we’re known for,” says Celine Roux, Global Head of Fragrance at Jo Malone London.

For this season, English Pear & Freesia is presented as a special collection that includes a Cologne and Home Candle in an elegant, fluted glass design, as well as an extra-large 500ml Body & Hand Wash. Created with meadow foam seed, this bathroom essential gently cleanses skin, leaving the body and hands feeling conditioned and soft.

The cologne collection brings together this favorite with two of its perfect pairings. As some may already know by now, you can personalise your own Jo Malone London by layering it with another. Try adding warmth of the delicious pears with pairing with Wood Sage & Sea Salt for a fresh fruity fragrance, or with Wild Bluebell for a cool floral fragrance. A new English Pear & Freesia Layering Collection combines the decorated Cologne in 30ml with a 100ml Body & Hand Wash and 50 ml Body Crème. And together, they can be layered on the skin for an effortless relaxation ritual.

Discover the special-edition at Jo Malone boutiques Plaza Indonesia, Galeries Lafayette Jakarta and beachwalk Bali. They are also available for home delivery service through +62 81 700 13555. Jo Malone London is also available through the brand’s Flagship Store on Lazada.