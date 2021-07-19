Jo Malone London celebrates all the fun of the fete with the new Marmalade collection

BRITISH PERFUMER Jo Malone London has been a fascinating brand to follow over the years, as each collection released is greeted with much anticipation. This season, Jo Malone London is introducing a new limited-edition collection that is inspired by nostalgic scenes and marmalade dreams.

Think of a day in the sun, where families gather and brightly bunting flags flutter gently in the breeze, while jars of homemade jams and marmalades are spread on the gingham tabletops. A day where the warm air is infused with scents of summer: elderflower, blackberry and rose, and all the fun of the fete.

To be exact, there are five limited edition colognes, which include Tangy Rhubarb, Rose Blush, Elderflower Cordial, Orange Peel and Blackberry & Bay, all which capture summer in a bottle. Breaking the collection down to the individual scents, Tangy Rhubarb is an eccentric fragrance with the characterful notes of rhubarb plucked from an overgrown garden at its heart, complemented by zesty orange and an elegant note of cedarwood. Meanwhile, Rose Blush has delicate rose petals suspended in a delectable jelly along with vibrant basil and the juicy notes of lychee to add a modern twist to this pretty floral scent, which is then cocooned in the comforting embrace of white musk.

Moving on to Orange Peel, this one is inspired by one of the most British traditions: marmalade making. This fragrance is filled with warm woods that are blended with orange to create a refined, golden fragrance. Quirky natural rhubarb adds an enticing appeal to this fresh take on the classic marmalade. Elderflower Cordial captures the scent of delicate elderflower buds harvested from hedgerows on a cloudless morning. This soft, powdery fragrance is then complemented by notes of hawthorn and tart, as well as summer-green gooseberries. All four pair perfectly with Jo Malone London’s popular fruity scent, Blackberry & Bay, a vibrant and verdant fragrance with a burst of deep, tart blackberry juice that blends with the fresh notes of just-gathered bay and brambly woods.

All the natural fruit extracts for the Marmalade Collection were created specially by one of the U.K.’s leading soft fruit processors in Blairgowrie, Scotland. The fruits and berries from local growers are steam-distilled into draughts that are added directly to the fragrance. These extracts help capture the true vibrancy of tart rhubarb and juicy blackberry. And not just that, a new bottle design has been created exclusively for this collection, inspired by the shape and detailing seen on vintage marmalade jars.

All of the fragrances are available in 30ml at IDR 1,250,000 each, starting May 27, 2021. Discover the full collection at Jo Malone Boutique Plaza Indonesia Level 1, Metro Department Store Pondok Indah Mall 1 GF, Galleries Lafayette Pacific Place Level 1 and Beachwalk Bali Level 1 or through Jo Malone London home delivery service 08170013555.

