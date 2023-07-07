LES EAUX DE CHANEL PARIS-PARIS celebrates the City of Light’s timeless charm

Isn’t it remarkable how fragrances have the ability to evoke memories and transport you instantly to a certain place or a moment in time? While it’s not an easy task, expert perfumers strive to capture these essences – to take you on a captivating sensory journey.

LES EAUX DE CHANEL is a collection of fragrances by CHANEL inspired by the places that were significant to Gabrielle Chanel during her lifetime. And with each scent comes an invitation to escape and embark on these imaginary journeys.

LES EAUX DE CHANEL consists of six fragrances created by CHANEL’s In-House Perfumer-Creator, Olivier Polge. In the collection, everything starts with Paris. All the six fragrances were created there, up to the point that Paris appears in the name of each interpretation in the collection. The sixth and latest destination chosen for the collection is Paris and it’s seemingly like a full-circle moment, leading the collection back to where it all started.

Olivier Polge’s inspiration for PARIS-PARIS comes from the centre of Paris, the spontaneous elegance of Parisian women and moments from their daily lives in the bustling city, rather than thinking of Paris as a destination.

The best way to experience PARIS-PARIS is to immerse oneself in Gabrielle Chanel’s Paris, a timeless city full of life, authentic character and modern spirit. This is the Paris of our dreams, one that has been idealized through fleeting images where stylish Parisian women spent their leisurely morning at the terrace of a Parisian café.

To capture the essence of this new destination, the master perfumer chose the Damascena rose. This captivating flower embodies a myriad of characteristics that perfectly complement CHANEL’s signature floral notes. By combining the floral essences of the rose with exclusive fragmented patchouli, PARIS-PARIS achieves a perfect balance between masculine and feminine characteristics, merging elegance and casualness. The addition of zesty and sparkling notes of the rose creates a dynamic and invigorating scent, further enhanced by a dash of sharp pink peppercorn extract. Despite its seemingly light and straightforward, PARIS-PARIS is, in reality, a complex fragrance.

As with all LES EAUX DE CHANEL fragrances, PARIS-PARIS has its own unique colour. The delicate pink shade of the fragrance is expressed through the refined, curved bottle design that characterizes the entire collection. This light pastel tone conveys the fragrance’s elegance and freshness, emphasizing its floral aspect and inspired by the glistening stone façades of Parisian buildings in the early morning sun. PARIS-PARIS is available as an Eau de Toilette, providing a lavish and generous fragrance application that makes using fragrance throughout the day even more enjoyable. Ideal for travelling, LES EAUX DE CHANEL PARIS-PARIS comes in a compact 50 ml bottle and is available at CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty boutiques in Indonesia.