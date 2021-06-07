Perfect As You are with Marc Jacobs Perfect

Marc Jacobs introduces Perfect, a new fragrance with a fun and unexpected spirit,

An aptly-named scent, Perfect by Marc Jacob celebrates optimism, self-love, and originality. It is further inspired by the designer’s mantra, “I am perfect as I am,” which is tattooed on his hands. Perfect becomes an inclusive illustration about self-love and originality. “I made Perfect to remind me every time I look at myself and hope that I can be stronger and better than before,” Jacobs elaborates. “I can say no and already perfect as I am.”

The campaign for the fragrance stars Lilla Moss, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss and is supported by 42 people joining in virtually. Creation of the campaign started in New York under the direction of Katie Grand, while images were taken by well-known fashion photographer Jürgen Teller. This resulted in photographs and illustrations showing the contrast of beauty and personality.

Like many Marc Jacobs perfumes, Perfects has an exquisite design that highlights many unexpected elements. The thick base made of glass was inspired by the elegance of classic perfumes with round necks and pleated with golden collars. The crystal on the top is decorated with an eclectic collection and colours from charms. Every charm is chosen by the designer himself, lending his unique style to the design. Meanwhile, the box is an ode to the vintage design with pink matte blush colours. This pastel illustration is designed by Jacky Blue, a New York-based artist.

About the scent, Marc Jacobs Perfect is a fun-floral fragrance with an addictive quality. Created by perfumer Domitille Michalon-Bertier from IFF, it has a harmonious blend of fresh flowers and fine sawdust. It opens with the juicy aroma of Rhubarb and Daffodil, expressing the comforting almond milk in the middle. On the base, cedarwood and cashmeran give soft end notes. This is an unexpected fragrance, yet made for all.