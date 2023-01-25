Prada Introduces Its New Signature Feminine Fragrance, Prada Paradoxe

Experience the mysterious and ever-evolving spirit of the Prada woman with their latest signature feminine fragrance, Prada Paradoxe

Encapsulating the quintessence of femininity and its enigma, this new-forged scent encourages you to explore and liberate yourself. With its blend of craftsmanship, technology, tradition and modernity, it provides an opportunity to grow your curiosity.

The Prada Paradoxe bottle is inspired by the iconic Prada triangle logo, featuring a minimal and luxurious design. It is designed to rest on its side yet powerfully grounded, sweeping optimistically upward from base to cap. Embrace the essence of the undefinable Prada woman and express yourself in all her forms with Prada Paradoxe.