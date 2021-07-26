Dew It Presents Heat Trio, Hands-free Sun Protection

This new timely-focused series is specifically made to protect and calm the skin from sun exposure, even when staying at home.]

Dew It, Indonesia’s first hands-free body care brand expands its product by releasing Heat Trio, a series of sun protection products with broad-spectrum UVA and UVB formula to protect the skin from direct and also indirect sun exposure. The three products include the Dew It In The Morning Face Sun Stick, Dew It On The Go Sunscreen Mist, and Dew It Anytime Cooling Cream. They come equipped with UPF 50+ dan PA ++++ to absorb UVA and UVB radiation and present a light texture that doesn’t feel oily on the skin. At the same time they moisturize and provides a glowing effect.

Aside from heat protection, the multitasking cooling cream instantly calms redness due to sunburn, itchiness from allergy reactions, inflammation from acne, insects bites, and irritation caused by daily activities. This new series was, in essence, released as a response to the new lifestyle of living amid a pandemic, which includes activities such as sunbathing in the morning, and various activities inside and outside the house.

Rachel Lakhiani, the founder and CEO of Dew It expressed how seamless these heat protection products are for daily usage from head to toe: “Through the Heat Trio we want to introduce timely and focused SPF protection that can be applied in the morning, during our daily activities, anytime and anywhere. With hand-free packaging that is easy to apply on the face and body, we always pay attention to what the skin needs; not just protection but also the treatment afterwards. All of the formulas are safe for everyone, especially for sensitive skin.”

Made with water and sweat resistant technology that is also non-comedogenic, the Heat Trio collection is formulated with special ingredients such as sea buckthorn oil, vitamin C, aloe vera, cucumber, peppermint, Annona cherimola fruit extract, and calamine.

Finally, Dew It has also introduced the #BreakInCaseofHeat campaign starring Safiyya Hellua, Andira Hadley, and Keanu Campora to invite people to stay active while protecting their skin from sun exposure, anytime and anywhere.