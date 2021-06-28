Foreo Presents Luna 3 Men for Effortless Grooming

Swedish beauty-tech brand Foreo presents the Luna 3 Men, which promises smoother skin and effortless shaving results while fighting the signs of aging



Men’s grooming is evolving. Long story short, a lot more men are starting to realise the importance of proper skincare. Foreo, a leading authority in the field, now offers the Luna 3 Men, arguably the only skin-tech solution for men who want to achieve smoother skin. Made for high-mobility individuals who are always on the go, this multi-function device deliver optimum results effortlessly.

As a game-changer in the universe of men’s grooming, Luna 3 Men provides a clean shave and a facial massage in a minute. Like a cup of coffee that can give you a quick energy boost, this device brings freshness to skin, eyes, and all over the face. The device’s Clean Mode can be used as part of a bathing routine with T-Sonic pulsation which can remove 99.5 percent of dirt, sebum, and dark skin cells to reduce acne and blackheads without damaging the skin . It prepares the skin comfortably before shaving to avoid irritation and burns. It also helps the shaving blade last longer.

Moving on the Luna 3 Men’s Massage Mode can be used to, as the name suggests, massage the skin to reduce signs of aging, making the skin look radiant. This latest innovation comes with ultra-hygienic silicone and 16 T-Sonic pulsations, and with a 30-percent touchpoint and bigger brush to ensure deeper cleansing. The device’s charging capabilities has been upgraded as well, allowing the Luna 3 Men to be used up to 650 times. Finally, it’s also completely waterproof and comes equipped with a universal button (plus accompanying apps) for ease of use.