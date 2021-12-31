9 Vitamin Supplements for your Hair and Skin

Self-care is essential. Here are nine vitamin supplements that are good for your hair and skin.
Are you troubled by thinning of hair, chapped lips, rashes around your mouth, or dull skin? These are issues that signify the downfall of your overall skin health and might even affect your self-esteem. So, how do you regain that youthful glow or the lustre of your hair? Natural dietary supplements could be the answer you’re looking for.
The market today is flooded with skincare products infused with vitamins for your skin and hair in numerous forms. But you must remember that they are all not equally effective.
Some of the most helpful vitamins for hair growth and healthy skin include biotin, along with vitamins A, B, C, D, and E. These vitamins, if taken in the right proportions and in regular intervals can do wonders to your skin and hair. Their antioxidant properties can work wonders to bring back the natural colour of your hair or that supple feel to your skin.
Before getting into the list of products for your hair and skin, we answer some important questions for you to make an informed choice.
Who needs vitamin supplements?
If you stick to a regular balanced diet comprising minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, and such other necessary substances, you probably do not need supplements. But if you’re someone with a busy lifestyle and your meals do not cover all the nutrients required for the health of your skin, you’re perhaps in need of supplements and skincare products.
If your hair and skin are facing some or all of the issues mentioned above, you may rely on beauty products to work on the exterior. But along with creams and serums, your body can also require nutrients to work from the inside. This is where supplements come to play an important role in improving the appearance of your skin or hair.
What happens to your body when you start taking vitamin supplements?
While vitamins do not combat serious illnesses like cancer, heart diseases, etc., or slow down cognitive decline, they do help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Vitamins C and E can be essential for boosting your energy level helping you to stay active longer. They will help in muscle growth making you stronger, apart from enhancing the quality of your skin and hair by facilitating adequate nourishment.
Vitamin supplements sound like a blessing, don’t they? Wondering which multivitamins to take to boost your hair growth and enrich your skin? Well, we have got just the perfect list of products to help you figure that out.
9 Vitamins Good for Hair and Skin:
Say hello to youthful, naturally glowing skin and lush hair with these yummy gummies from Nature’s Bounty. Formulated with natural colours, this product is safe for your body and is a powerhouse of vitamin C, E, and biotin. Enriched with vitamin C, it accelerates the production of collagen while biotin helps in promoting hair growth. Vitamin C is necessary for your overall health as well. Besides, it’s a plus for those who love the flavour of strawberries.
A suitable dietary supplement for vegans and vegetarians, these biotin-infused capsules by Jarrow Formulas are energy boosters for the skin. They not only improve your metabolism but also enrich your hair and skin from within. Shiny hair and radiant skin aren’t a faraway dream anymore.
Rich in vitamin B, these vegan capsules by Garden of Life is your ultimate recourse to prevent excessive hair fall and dull skin. The probiotics and enzymes infused in the supplements will add strength to your hair follicles while improving the texture of your skin by deeply nourishing it. It’s made from an amalgamation of eight whole foods to make it high on nutrients for your skin and hair.
With 70 years of experience in the health & wellness industry, Solgar brings you the finest nutritional supplements to not only enhance the health of your skin and hair but also improve your immunity. These vitamin A tablets also promote a better vision that you can benefit from. The supplements do not contain any artificial substances and are packed in recyclable amber glass bottles, which make them safe for the skin and the environment.
If you’re worried about your dull hair and chapped skin, try a dose of vitamin E with Healthy Care’s capsules. The best part about this supplement is that it improves your overall health by balancing your cholesterol levels and uplifting your immune system. The antioxidants found in vitamin E can bring about a positive change to your overall wellbeing and skincare in a matter of a few days.
As the name suggests, this product contributes to the increase in collagen, thus making your hair, skin, and nails healthier and shinier. This skincare formula is a concoction of special ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, marine-based collagen peptides, biotin, and vitamin C, which are crucial for your hair and skin. Plus, it does not contain added sugar or any sweetener and can do wonders for your skin by giving you a healthy dose of vitamin C. You can get it to improve the quality of skin and hair.
If you’re losing out on adequate vitamins in your usual diet, it’s time you try a dose of Blackmores Multivitamin + Mineral tablets for your skin. Bring your intake of vitamins to an optimal level and notice a visible difference in your skin and hair within just a few weeks.
The vitamin C chewables by Swisse aren’t only a promoter of nice, lustrous hair and glowing hair, they also help in improving your immunity. What’s more, they taste nothing like a usual medicine. With the natural orange flavour found in these gummies, they are also tasty and one of the best vitamins for skincare and staying healthy.
Missing your baby skin? Well, you can flip back time and regain that soft, supple touch of your skin by taking Olly’s Glowing Skin. These dietary supplements flavoured with plump berries can be a great addition to your skincare routine. A curious blend of hyaluronic acid, sea buckthorn, carnauba wax, beet sugar, and other natural wonders found in this product work magic for your skin turning it from dull to dewy.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I know I need multivitamins?
If your body shows signs of vitamin deficiency like brittle nails, hair loss, scaly patches on your scalp, or bleeding gums, you know it’s time for you to try a dose of multivitamins like vitamins C or E. However, it’s best if you consult your physician about the best vitamins for the skin before making any purchase.
How to select vitamins/multivitamins?
The right way to find out your deficiency is by going for a medical check-up. Go by the type of multivitamin and dosage prescribed by the physician and don’t try to overdo it.
Are there any side effects of multivitamins?
Beginners might experience common side effects like constipation, nausea, abdominal pain, or vomiting. If any of these conditions show, immediately consult your doctor and get an alternative or get your dosage changed.
Should I take multivitamins daily?
This depends on your natural intake from your regular diet. If you already get the required nutrients like omega 3 fatty acids or vitamin C and E from your food, you may not need supplements. But if at all, there is a particular deficiency of the vitamins, you may consider relying on nutritional gummies or tablets. But, make this decision after consulting a physician.
How long do multivitamins take to show results?
In most cases, it can take anywhere between three weeks to two months for multivitamins like vitamin C, vitamin E, or vitamin D to show results. But, the results can vary from person to person or depend on the dosage you take.
Are multivitamins better than individual vitamins?
Yet again, it’s best that you go to a doctor for a medical check-up to help them figure out which type of nutritional supplement will best suit your condition.
Do vitamin supplements do damage in long term?
Taking vitamin supplements in large doses can prove to be harmful to your body and the skin. These supplements are not medical cures and hence it’s not recommended that you overdo the intake. Stick to the dosage prescribed by your doctor for skincare and you’re likely to be safe.
