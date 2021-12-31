9 Vitamin Supplements for your Hair and Skin

Self-care is essential. Here are nine vitamin supplements that are good for your hair and skin.

Are you troubled by thinning of hair, chapped lips, rashes around your mouth, or dull skin? These are issues that signify the downfall of your overall skin health and might even affect your self-esteem. So, how do you regain that youthful glow or the lustre of your hair? Natural dietary supplements could be the answer you’re looking for.

The market today is flooded with skincare products infused with vitamins for your skin and hair in numerous forms. But you must remember that they are all not equally effective.

Some of the most helpful vitamins for hair growth and healthy skin include biotin, along with vitamins A, B, C, D, and E. These vitamins, if taken in the right proportions and in regular intervals can do wonders to your skin and hair. Their antioxidant properties can work wonders to bring back the natural colour of your hair or that supple feel to your skin.

Before getting into the list of products for your hair and skin, we answer some important questions for you to make an informed choice.

Who needs vitamin supplements?

If you stick to a regular balanced diet comprising minerals, vitamins, fatty acids, and such other necessary substances, you probably do not need supplements. But if you’re someone with a busy lifestyle and your meals do not cover all the nutrients required for the health of your skin, you’re perhaps in need of supplements and skincare products.

If your hair and skin are facing some or all of the issues mentioned above, you may rely on beauty products to work on the exterior. But along with creams and serums, your body can also require nutrients to work from the inside. This is where supplements come to play an important role in improving the appearance of your skin or hair.

What happens to your body when you start taking vitamin supplements?

While vitamins do not combat serious illnesses like cancer, heart diseases, etc., or slow down cognitive decline, they do help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. Vitamins C and E can be essential for boosting your energy level helping you to stay active longer. They will help in muscle growth making you stronger, apart from enhancing the quality of your skin and hair by facilitating adequate nourishment.

Vitamin supplements sound like a blessing, don’t they? Wondering which multivitamins to take to boost your hair growth and enrich your skin? Well, we have got just the perfect list of products to help you figure that out.

[Hero and featured image credit: Diana Polekhina/Unsplash]

9 Vitamins Good for Hair and Skin: