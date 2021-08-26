5 Ways to Relieve Stress, Aches, and Pains at Home

Feel rejuvenated and relieve stress, aches, and pains with these quick fixes at home.

‘Work from Home Syndrome’ has become the new ‘Office Syndrome,’ and it is something a lot of us are currently experiencing. It can get quite uncomfortable, yet unlike pre-pandemic, we cannot rely on external assistance to soothe our muscles. Gone are the days of massage parlours, spa treatments, and wellness retreats. Instead, we cater to our needs from the comfort of our own homes.

Whether it’s stress, muscle tension, or any other aches and pains you may have, here are a few ways you can cope with these discomforts without stepping out of your house. Just in case those upper body stretches and occasional walks aren’t enough.

[Hero Image Credit: Heidi Kaden/Unsplash]

A Spa Day

Besides the healthy properties and stress-relieving benefits, spas are also vastly relaxing, so have a spa day. A spa day can be something as simple as popping on a sheet mask to having the whole setup to best replicate your conventional spa experience. A few exclusive brands that offer spa-related products for your home spa day are Panpuri, Thann, Erb, and Harnn.

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy, the holistic healing treatment of using essential oils for therapeutic benefits, enhances both physical and emotional health. It is definitely something you can do at home. Whether you wish to incorporate aromatherapy into your spa routine or prefer aromatherapy as its own stress-relieving method, here are a few brands you can purchase from: Organika, Divana, and Karmakamet.

Online Wellness Programmes

Online wellness programmes can help assist us during difficult times. If you need some sort of guidance or just a little motivation, these programmes can be just the thing you need to cope with discomforts, both physical and mental.

Museflower Retreat and Spa’s virtual wellness programme focuses more on our emotional, spiritual, and mental well-being, which is equally as important as our physical health. Meanwhile, Chivasom pivots predominantly towards our physical health by offering nutritional consultation, one-on-one exercise, training, and more.

Meditation

It is vital to look after ourselves and care for our physical and mental welfare, pandemic or not. Meditation is one way to do this. Contrary to popular belief, Meditation does not only mean sitting cross-legged and meditating. There are numerous forms of meditation out there, including mindfulness, movement, and guided meditation Subscribe to Alomoves for unlimited meditation, fitness, and yoga classes. You can also download apps like Headspace and Calm to help with this.

Yoga

Sitting in front of a screen for numerous consecutive hours comes with several potential health problems. Sometimes the walks we take aren’t enough to improve our blood circulation. Yoga can help with this. Additionally, yoga also assists in relieving any pains and aches in our bodies, managing stress, long-term health benefits, and lots more. Yoga International, One Yoga, and Glo offer online yoga classes.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online – Thailand