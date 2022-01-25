No time to work out? Here’s how to lose weight without exercising

Almost everyone’s weight loss new year resolution goes for a toss amidst lazy winter mornings. And all thanks to COVID-19’s third wave, it’s barely safe to step out for running or cardio. But it is possible to lose weight without crazy HIIT and cardio! All you’ve got to do is include these weight loss tips in your day-to-day life.

Tips to reduce weight without working out

Keep a check on diet

It’s nearly impossible for one to imagine losing weight without following a proper diet. Even the ones that follow a proper workout routine and sweat for hours in gyms and parks also consider having a balanced meal throughout the day. Some experts believe that shedding weight requires the 80/20 rule — 80% of the diet and just 20% of the workout. However, it’s a common myth that dieting is about starving yourself, but that ain’t true. Cutting down on extra carbs and processed sugars and replacing them with added fibre and proteins in your diet can work wonders in shedding weight.

Drink plenty of water

Water is a boon for life, and it helps with weight loss, too. According to research published in Obesity, drinking 500 ML of water right half an hour before having food can help in shedding those extra kilos. Apart from this, a lot of studies have stated that increasing your water intake is directly proportional to the calories you burn in 24 hours. Believe it or not, calories are consumed by our body even during breathing, resting, et cetera. And if one drinks the proper amount of water, their body’s calorie count can automatically remain on healthier levels. As per experts, it is recommended that an average person should have a minimum of 3.7 litres of water per day.

Absorb some vitamin D

Who knew even the sun can help you lose weight. According to a study published in Obesity, weight loss is independently associated with higher serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) concentration. That’s not all, research from The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism shows that people who are obese have a lesser amount of vitamin D in them. However, there’s still a debate on the direct link of weight loss with vitamin D, but considering the above studies and the fact that this nutrient benefits your bones, and immunity, it is advisable to soak up some vitamin D in order to maintain a healthy weight.

Take proper sleep

For all the lazy lads out there, this one’s probably the easiest and most loved way of losing weight. As per studies, it is possible to get rid of unwanted calories while sleeping. According to PLOS Medicine states that there’s an association between short habitual sleep time and increased BMI (body mass index). Sleeping works on your hunger-related hormones such as ghrelin and leptin and keeps a check on your food cravings.

Stay stress-free

In these testing times, while one is trying hard to keep away from contracting the COVID-19 virus, people have unknowingly constant stress and mental trauma in their lives. And to top it all, having these mental problems can lead to increased weight and other health hazards. Yes, many studies have stated that if one is under stress or pressure, their body releases a hormone named cortisol which is directly linked with a slower metabolism. Therefore, in order to stay calm, just try out yoga and explore the world of meditation. This won’t just keep you stress-free but will also increase your weight loss process.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.