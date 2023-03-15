Louis Vuitton introduces the Third-Generation Horizon Light Up Earphones

Louis Vuitton’s first foray into wireless earphones came in 2019 and it instantly became the most desirable earphones in the world. Now, four years on, the Maison has unveiled a third-generation model that showcases its signature creativity. Merging sound and style, this is the new Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earphones.

Fashion Forward Approach To Sound

The latest pair of headphones joins the house’s Horizon Light Up collection. It arrives in a beautiful charging case with a silhouette inspired by the curved elegance of the iconic Tambour watch case, and naturally, decorated with Louis Vuitton’s Connected Monogram pattern. Backlit by LEDs these animate in a beautiful kaleidoscope of gradient colours. They also double up as battery and charge level indicators.

Like the watch, the earphones also echo the curved Tambour shape and have been designed to be and feel like precious, elevated, highly desirable objects. A round layer of polished sapphire sits over flowers from the Louis Vuitton Connected Monogram pattern further elevates its style factor.

There are five Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earphones references; three in the permanent collection, and two limited-editions only available at launch. The core collection pieces are in an essential, timeless matt black with gunmetal elements; a warm shade of yellow gold, giving them a striking, upscale finish with a jewel-like look; and a gloriously indulgent combination of cherry blossom pink and rose gold.

The limited-editions will be in festive red and regal yellow gold, introduced to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and in bright steel with a fashion-centric violet and blue gradient colour design, to complete an audacious look. Each will pair the case and earphones with a bold look typical of the French Maison’s aesthetic codes. For the first time, the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earphones will come with an “On-the-go” alternative travel case.

State-Of-The-Art Audio

The earphones are built on a lightweight aluminium frame for minimum in-ear impact and are activated by a wear sensor. Once activated, the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earphones deliver a wide frequency response for vibrant and balanced sound restitution and deliver superior levels of Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.

A multi-function button for pausing and skipping tracks and answering calls is situated on the right earphone. On the left – buttons to change volume and noise control modes. A Bluetooth multipoint integrates the user experience on two devices simultaneously. The earphones are also equipped with a ‘Ping my earphones’ function activated through the accompanying Louis Vuitton Connect app.

Compatible with the Louis Vuitton Connect companion app, users can seamlessly set up and control the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earphones as well as their family of Louis Vuitton connected objects. With its features and design, the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up earphones ushers a new era in state-of-the-art exclusive wireless in-ear audio, one that is intended to satisfy fashion-forward individuals and audiophiles who take pleasure in high-end technology and supreme savoir-faire.

(Main and featured image: Philippe Lacombe/Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared here.