A joyful evening filled with stylish people to celebrate the launch of John Hardy’s capsule collection

Together with Prestige Indonesia, John Hardy unveiled its recent capsule collection, wrapped in an intimate break-fasting event at The St. Regis Jakarta

Just before Ramadhan ended last month, John Hardy, in collaboration with Prestige Indonesia, held an intimate event to celebrate the launch of The Golden Hour. As the collection’s name implies, the event harmonies the beauty of John Hardy’s craftsmanship and a fondness for nature with a joyful break-fasting moment.

Unfolded at The Music Room at The St.Regis Jakarta, the event saw friends of the magazine joining in with their own stylish ensembles. During this occasion, John Hardy also reintroduced other signature collections, including the Icon, Rata and many more. Guests were invited to try on the pieces while enjoying takjil and a Bali-inspired menu for dinner. As the event was all about presenting a true John Hardy experience, the brand set up a video station near the dining area where guests could take videos of themselves trying out pieces from the capsule collection.

To kick off the event, Prestige Indonesia’s Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ronald Liem welcomed the guests in an opening speech. John Hardy’s Director of Heritage, Polly Purser, also greeted the assembled invitees, introducing the uniqueness of the brand and many styling possibilities using John Hardy’s pieces.

The evening was followed by a styling session by Prestige Indonesia’s Group Fashion Editor Jessica Esther and Polly Purser, who presented four different looks, each highlighting a novel way to incorporate John Hardy pieces. The first look utilises the capsule collection and is perfect for special occasions. Next, Jessica styled a beige caftan with John Hardy’s Rata Gold adorned with diamonds. The Rata collection, which features a dual-tone aesthetic, also became the highlight for the third look. This particular collection is also quite versatile as the pieces can be reserved to present a new appearance. Last but not least was the Icon collection which stands out for its hand-woven detail.



The event continued as guests caught up with their friends and gave each other advice on the pieces. All in all, it was a magical night right before the holidays.

Discover key moments from the evening and glimpses of the attending guests in our exclusive video feature below: