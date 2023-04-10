April 2023 Cover Story: Yvonne Yuen and Haute Culinaire

Yvonne Yuen’s devotion to her roots normalises spending decades perfecting individual dishes – and that’s how she rose to culinary excellence.

Renowned home cook Yvonne Yuen returns to grace the cover of Prestige Indonesia, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to catch up with this prolific, self-made chef as she shares her vast knowledge of Shanghai cuisine.

But first of all, Yvonne clarifies that she identifies as a home cook rather than a chef. She believes the title belongs to those with formal training in the culinary arts. Just as a doctor needs certification and training to earn their title, a chef should have formal culinary education and experience.

While we are fond of her humility and respect, anyone with enough knowledge in the industry would have heard of her name, and many acclaimed chefs hold Yvonne in very high regard as one of the best culinarians out there.

The passionate home cook also shares her most significant influence, inspirations, and views on work-life balance. Finally, as she is busier now than ever, Yvonne hints at the many exciting projects we can look forward to this year.

Strong Culinary Roots

Recognised for specialising in traditional, Shanghai-style home cooking, we wanted to know more about Yvonne’s culinary roots and how this solidifies her culinary identity. “My roots in Shanghai-style home cooking play a role in my self-identification as a home cook. I began cooking for my children and friends to recreate the comforting and delicious dishes from my childhood, which eventually led to the development of my own private dining service, YY Private Dining.”

According to Yvonne, home cooking represents a sense of warmth, love, and personal touch that takes work to replicate in a professional kitchen. “I take pride in my ability to prepare traditional Shanghai-style dishes using simple and fresh ingredients, and sharing these flavours with my guests brings me immense joy.”

We are intrigued to hear her definition of Shanghai cooking, a region where she spent her childhood until she was 12, “Shanghai cuisine is renowned for its bold use of condiments that enhance the natural flavours of its ingredients. Its taste profile is light, slightly sweet, and mellower than other regions’ cuisines. Its famous dishes include fatty braised pork belly, which features a deep, caramelised savouriness. And, of course, my favourite, soup dumplings.”

Furthermore, Yvonne became exposed to Cantonese and other international culinary styles when she moved to Hong Kong at 12. “This period is crucial for my development as a culinarian. It helped me understand more about the cuisines of the world as I absorbed the broader aspects of cooking.”

Fuelled By Emotional Connection

Like all forms of art, cooking runs on passion and inspiration. These are two departments that Yvonne is never lacking in. We’ve heard about her love affair with Shanghai cuisine, and we’re about to discover how her emotional connection constantly inspires her with her culinary roots and well travelled nature.

“The connection between food and feelings is a fascinating topic. People often say you are what you eat; in my case, I am what I cook. Growing up in Shanghai, Shanghainese food has always held a special place in my heart. It represents my memories and my roots. However, when I moved to Hong Kong as a teenager, I was exposed to various cuisines, including Cantonese and other regional Chinese foods. Despite this exposure, my favourite cuisine remains Chinese food, particularly the dishes I grew up with, such as Shanghai Wonton, Sheng Jian Bao, and Scallion Noodle. These dishes are not just about taste but are also associated with deep emotions and memories. I believe the connection between food and feelings is powerful and can strongly influence our food choices and preferences.”

Drawing on these emotional bonds from her childhood memories enables Yvonne to grow constantly as a cook. It is not just the experience but how it enriches her repertoire and understanding of cooking fundamentals.

She also grows by consistently broadening her horizons as she travels the world, “My love for travelling has influenced my culinary direction. I always make it a point to try local cuisine wherever I go. This exposure to international flavours allowed me to incorporate different cooking techniques and ingredients into my cooking style. As a result, I like to experiment with a combination of Eastern and Western flavours in my dishes, using Chinese ingredients with Western cooking methods. It’s exciting to bring a global influence into my traditional Shanghainese cooking roots.”

What struck Yvonne was the impressive culinary skills of the young and talented chefs during her recent visit to Hong Kong. They had a unique way of seamlessly combining Chinese and Western cultures into a single dish, inspiring her.

“I take pride in my ability to prepare traditional Shanghai-style dishes using simple and fresh ingredients, and sharing these flavours with my guests brings me immense joy.”

Life In The Industry

There is an ever-so-elusive sweet spot between work and passion that lets you enjoy what you do. As for Yvonne, this sweet spot is her very own culinary endeavour, YY Private Dining. “We are turning five this year, and the journey has been a blessing. Doing what I love and am passionate about is truly fulfilling. Seeing people enjoy my food and putting a smile on their faces keeps me going, even on the busiest and most tiring days. I enjoy cooking authentic, memorable dishes and creating new ones.”

“My private dining venture started five years ago with traditional Chinese cooking, and that was when I realized each person on the table must be properly served instead of following the old style of sharing food from the centre table, so I started focusing on making my dishes as pretty and as presentable as possible,” Yvonne explains her early private cooking days.

Yvonne shares that private diners today demand aesthetics and visually pleasing presentation beyond the compulsory taste quality. “Most of all, the story behind each dish adds another layer of excitement. Even a simple dish can be more meaningful and special for everyone when you infuse a story element.”

Based on this shift, YY Private Dining elevates classical Oriental dishes with meaningful storytelling and immaculate presentation. One example is a dish that steams Empurau, the King of Fresh Water Fish, with chicken oil and aged Hua Diao wine. The fish is presented with the lower belly majestically outstretched to resemble wings or a kingly cloak.

These private cooking sessions are as much a learning experience for Yvonne as it is a delight to her clients, and the success of YY Private Dining means Yvonne is often asked if she has her restaurant. “Life is about balance for me. If I open a restaurant, it will take much of my private time and energy. While it’s not something I’m considering at this time, I’m keeping the future open for this possibility.”

She concludes the result of her observation, saying, “We will continue seeing many different cuisines and cooking styles. As travel becomes more accessible and globalized, people are exposed to various flavours and techniques. Chefs incorporate these diverse influences into their cooking, resulting in exciting and innovative dishes fusing traditional and modern elements. Overall, I am excited to see where the culinary world will take us in the coming year.”

“I believe the connection between food and feelings is powerful and can strongly influence our food choices and preferences.”

Looking To The Future

Yvonne hinted at several things to look forward to coming from her in 2023, both in terms of culinary and business. “One of my main goals is to preserve and introduce some of the disappearing Chinese old inherited dishes to others, particularly my children. Keeping these traditional recipes alive is important, so they don’t disappear with time.”

On the cuisine development front, Yvonne aims to experiment more with combining traditional and modern recipes and techniques to create new dishes while staying true to authentic flavours.

“I also hope to have more opportunities to collaborate with other chefs, learn from them, and challenge myself in every possible way. Overall, I look forward to exploring new culinary frontiers and taking YY Private Dining to the next level.”

We look forward to journeying along Yvonne’s culinary frontiers and seeing what else is in store for the talented home cook.

Words Refa Koetin

Photographer Zaky Akbar

Creative Direction and Styling Brad Homes

Styling Assistant Bagoes Abyoso & Isabella Harahap

Makeup Artist Lorita Young

Hair Stylist Yez Hadjo

Assistant Photographer Asikin

Digital Imaging Satriya Wildan