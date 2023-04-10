Coming full circle with Chef Syrco Bakker

Led by curiosity, Dutch-Indonesian Chef Syrco Bakker deep-dived into the culinary arts, later earning two Michelin stars and becoming one of the youngest head chefs in the world.

Small musings can sometimes lead to much larger dreams, and for Chef Syrco Bakker, it was as simple as a curiosity. The culinary world has been no stranger to him since he was young. Growing up with a chef father, little Bakker was already exposed to this field at home, befriending Indonesian cuisine prepared by his mother for special events. Later when he worked odd jobs, Bakker observed the chef and offered some help, and that is when he realised that he had discovered his passion for cooking.

Like all great journeys, Bakker’s presented him with various challenges. Looking up to his father, however, he learned that growth is achieved through bravery—daring to fail and ask questions. He also sees each instance of a setback as an opportunity to learn, framing barriers as life lessons that help him grow further. Bakker is also aware of the pivotal role of his endless curiosity, which drives him daily.

Fast forward to today, and prestigious institutions recognise Bakker’s name, earning him accolades. Last year he was awarded the Gault&Millau Award for Best Chef and earned two Michelin stars since 2018—true testaments to his grit and talent. He was also appointed head chef at Sergio Herman’s Pure C at the age of 25 while being mentored by this legend. This experience has brought significant changes to him, particularly the way he leads a team. By developing action plans together with his team and giving attention and learning opportunity to them, Bakker helped everyone progress which, in turn, leading to a stronger team.

Behind every success lies a secret ingredient. For Bakker, it is a trident of traceability, nature, and transparency, which serves as the main aspects that influence his decision-making. Bakker knows the importance of knowing the source of his ingredients and the individuals behind them. The knowledge he has absorbed from deep conversations with the producers gives him a better understanding of the ingredients he works with. This, in turn, allows him to know the best ways to transform what’s on his table into divine creations.

Every journey, however, has an end. This year marks his farewell with Pure C after crafting gastronomic masterpieces for the restaurant for over a decade. Bakker decided to leave for Bali at the end of June this year, ready for his next adventure. With Indonesian traditions in mind, he aspires to build a culinary mecca that pampers his visitors with an exciting dining experience and impeccable offerings based on local products. In a conversation with Abdurrahman Karim, the young chef talks about his journey and his plans for the island of Gods.

What sparked your passion for cooking?

My passion for cooking grew from my curiosity. I started out working odd jobs, including washing dishes, and would always watch the chef, asking if I could help with something. I gradually fell in love with cooking. My father was also a chef, and I grew up exposed to unique products and Indonesian cuisine thanks to my mother, who prepared a full table of Indonesian food on special occasions. I enjoyed sharing meals, and everything just came full circle.

What fascinates you about cooking?

The ongoing process of cooking fascinates me. Each day presents different products and seasons with a unique, developing approach. There is never a dull moment, as I always look for better ways of creating food. From preparing the food to receiving customer feedback, it is an exceptional process with no end. We are always learning and looking for better ways to create food.

How would you describe your gastronomic approach?

I believe in always looking for the best product, which doesn’t necessarily mean super expensive imported ingredients, but more about finding local products. It is essential to know the people behind the products, how they carry out their processes, and who they are in life. There’s always a grey area regarding this, so I strive for transparency and prepare ingredients most respectfully. I also consider presenting the elements in the best possible way, highlighting the main product.

How does your Dutch-Indonesian heritage contribute to your culinary identity?

My Dutch-Indonesian heritage plays a significant role in my culinary identity. I grew up with Indonesian food prepared by my family for special occasions. I want to share those joyful moments and happy memories through authentic Indonesian flavours. I fit traditional Indonesian dishes into a fine dining context, finding the right balance so that the flavours are not overpowering.

Your website mentions traceability, nature, and transparency as core pillars that influence your decision-making. Can you elaborate on this?

I believe in knowing where ingredients come from, who is behind them and inspiring each other to make new creations. Conversations with producers are vital to me. When you talk to the producers, you will understand more about the ingredients you work with and the practices used. You can learn about what ingredients are in season and available, which can inform the development of the menus. We can also collaborate with local producers to create unique dishes or specials highlighting local or less well-known ingredients. Educating our chefs and guests is also essential in this process.

With each level I achieved, I sought out more challenging opportunities and derived greater satisfaction when I could achieve my goals with my team.

Can you tell us more about the beginning of your journey as a chef and how you’ve reached this point in your career?

My journey as a chef began with my curiosity and desired to learn how to make things. With each level I achieved, I sought out more challenging opportunities and derived greater satisfaction when I could achieve my goals with my team. As time passed, I became exposed to more premium ingredients, explored different kitchens and styles, and moved beyond my comfort zone to gain new experiences.

Earning a Michelin star is a prestigious achievement for a chef. Could you share some other achievements you find very memorable in your career?

Having a full restaurant with happy guests is the significant achievement we always aim for! Of course, it’s also great to receive awards that confirm that we are on the right path and direction. I was fortunate enough to receive several recognitions, such as being named the best chef in 2022 by Gault&Millau Awards, receiving two Michelin stars, and being in the top 5 for several years in the Lekker top 100 restaurant list. Supporting younger chefs and seeing their growth is also a great moment in my career.

Since 2010, you have been head chef at Sergio Herman’s Pure C. Please tell us more about the experience.

Starting at such a young age of 25, it was a different world to lead a team. We thought the way we ran the kitchen back then was good, but over the past 13 years, I have changed my approach to leading a team. I believe it is important to coach and lead humanely. I have development plans for my team where we discuss their goals and create action plans to achieve them. As a chef, the great value I can give my team members is attention and the opportunity to learn as much as possible. By doing this, each individual can step towards a stronger team. As they grow, they can see how much they have progressed.

Working with Sergio is, without a doubt, a precious experience. What has it taught you?

In the beginning, there was a lot of excitement and pressure, which I enjoyed. Sergio is like a mentor to me and has become a big brother from whom I can seek advice. The dynamics of our relationship have changed over the years, and it is a special relationship. Sometimes, as a chef, you can feel alone on an island, but with Sergio’s feedback and support, we can move forward together.

Tell us more about your monumental decision to move to Bali.

I am excited to meet up with good partners and discover life in Bali. We want to collaborate as much as possible with the local people and create something unique. Bali has so much to offer; we want to explore the fertile ground and the wide range of unique products. We will have three concepts: an outgoing, dynamic food bar, exciting fine dining with views over the gardens, and a chef ’s table experience with a culinary adventure.

What can you tell us about your upcoming endeavour in Bali?

We want to create a culinary hub where visitors can have different experiences, and everything is of high quality based on local Balinese products. We respect the traditions of Indonesian and Balinese cuisine and want to offer an exciting and fun dining experience. We will look into every detail, down to the surprising elements, to create something special everyone can be proud of.

Lastly, what would you say is your greatest hope for the future?

My greatest hope for the future is to reflect on myself and do what I like while working together and growing with my team, suppliers, and everyone involved. I want to achieve something special together where everyone can have their voice. It has to be a blend of everyone involved, something that we can all be proud of. I don’t want a one-person show; I want a team of ambitious people who can achieve something special together.

