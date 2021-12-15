Ester Expósito is BVLGARI’s new Global Brand Ambassador

At only 21 years of age, Expósito is a rising star with a promising career, who also reflects the Roman jeweller’s values throughout her journey



Spanish actress Ester Expósito rose to fame for her role in the Netflix series Elite, where she appeared until 2020. Expósito has also signed on for two films When the Angels Sleep, and Your Son, both of which will be distributed by Netflix as well. With 28 million Instagram followers, she has also become an example of perseverance and determination in our modern digital media landscape. With a bright future ahead of her and four film projects planned for the coming year, Expósito is the embodiment of having a daring spirit. So, her appointment as the newest global brand ambassador for storied Roman jeweller Bvlgari seems like the perfect step.

“Subtlety, elegance and originality are unquestionable features of Bvlgari. Being a global ambassador for a brand that has always fascinated me and has accompanied me throughout my career is an incredible step forward. I love the values it represents and the family it has managed to build over the years. I am truly happy to have Bvlgari by my side throughout my journey,” Expósito affirms.