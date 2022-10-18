A glimpse of the Prestige x John Hardy Private Viewing at the Suite Room, Raffles Jakarta

Prestige Indonesia teamed up with Bali-based jewellery brand John Hardy to hold a private viewing of the latter’s latest creations at the Suite Room, Raffles Jakarta.

A short while ago, John Hardy brought its Fall 2022 collection all the way from Bali to Jakarta for a private viewing held in collaboration with Prestige Indonesia. At the event, invited VIP guests were treated to a styling session led by Peter Zewet and supported by SukkhaCitta, a fashion brand known for its focus on sustainability.

This season, John Hardy highlighted its Fall 2022 Season, they are celebrating the craftsmanship of their artisan through our Craft As Ritual campaign. Craft As Ritual is the highlight of our Fall 2022 Season and it is to give highlight the deep connection of John Hardy has as a brand to the rituals and culture of Bali. The campaign evokes a level of intent, quality and purpose in the design and artisanship of the jewelry they created. Their jewelry is shaped by the rituals of Bali, the rituals of craftsmanship, and the rituals of those who wear John Hardy. They weave together age-old knowledge and a pioneering vision, to honor our interlinked pasts, presents and futures.

Learn more about the Prestige x John Hardy Private Viewing event through the video below: