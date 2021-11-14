A Luxury Escape at The Langham, Jakarta

In the second week of September, The Langham finally opened its doors in Jakarta, Indonesia. Located within the new prestigious complex of District 8 at SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) and in close proximity to the city’s most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres, The Langham, Jakarta features 223 guest rooms with majestic floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of the city.

To celebrate the opening of the Langham brand’s first property in Southeast Asia, Prestige Indonesia held a luxury escape in the new leading ultra-luxury hotel and lifestyle destination for a select list of VIPs including Noi Aswari, Michelle Maryam, Roland Adam, Emily Jaury, Yanti Widjaja, Rachel Nathani, Karina Suklan, Richard Kyle, Yvonne Yuen, Rainy Parengkuan and more. In a way, it’s basically a group of special friends catching up.

Hosted by Ronald Liem, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Prestige Indonesia, the exclusive getaway included a special private tour of the lavish hotel directed by Gaylord Lamy, The Langham, Jakarta’s General Manager, as well as an intimate dinner at Tom’s by Tom Aikens, the culinary maestro who has guided his restaurants to accolades by the Michelin Guide.

All in all, it was truly perfect luxury escape at a truly remarkable hotel. Completed with exceptional intuitive service, contemporary art collections, award-winning culinary expertise and signature pink accents, it’s safe to say that the ultra-luxurious The Langham, Jakarta promises unforgettable memories ahead.

Check out the video below to find out more about the event: