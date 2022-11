Earlier this November, Prestige Indonesia held its signature #PrestigeLadiesLuncheon at the Dining Room of Raffles Jakarta. This time, the magazine collaborated with Chopard and The Time Place.

The latest iteration of the Ladies Luncheon was hosted by none other than Cisca Becker. The invited VIP guests enjoyed a wonderful lunch, which was followed by a styling session led by stylist Peter Zewet featuring various watch and jewellery pieces from Chopard’s Happy Hearts collection.