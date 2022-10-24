Bigo Live hit the course for an exclusive Golf Party

Dubbed the “BIGO Elite Club Golf Party,” the live streaming platform’s first physical golfing event was a celebration of the talents and achievements of Indonesia’s top broadcasters

Since its inception in March 2016, Bigo Live has given birth to a stellar list of talented broadcasters who share their life moments in real-time, interacting with audiences from all over the world. Counting itself among the most prominent global live streaming platforms, the Singapore-based leading platform currently embraces 400 million users across 150 countries, making it the leader in the realm of live streaming. To celebrate its recent achievements, Bigo Live launched an exclusive event in October titled “BIGO Elite Club Golf Party”, marking the platform’s first physical sporting event ever.

For this invite-only event, Bigo Live went to Senayan Golf Club, one of the best downtown golf clubs in Jakarta that was established in 1968. More than 66 users and members of the public attended the golf party. Through this event, Bigo Live celebrated the broadcasters’ achievements while, at the same time, allowed the platform’s users to interact with their favourite broadcasters in person. Furthermore, all invitees were welcomed with a plethora of golf-themed gifts by Taka Craft, including bags, caps, and golfing outfits, as well as custom golf balls.

“We would like to thank our ever-supportive Bigo Live users for showing up for ‘BIGO Elite Club Party’ and we hope that we were able to provide an enjoyable event for all who attended,” Country Manager for Bigo Live Indonesia, Mo Wang, said in a statement. “It was heartening to see our users being able to physically interact with their favourite Bigo Live broadcasters and enjoying the day together, while also creating special memories that will further deepen their social connections.”

The event opened with an 18-hole golf tournament. Invitees also participated in a long drive competition for a chance to win cash prizes and an array of Apple products including MacBook Pros, iPad Minis, and iPhone 13s, as well as Apple Watches and AirPods Max. The fun did not stop there however, as an official after party was organized at Fairmont Jakarta’s Barong Bar, featuring a specially curated menu crafted by the bar’s chef along with live music by DJ Shery and DJ Big Dwi.

Over the past year, Bigo Live has also held various other events, including the “BHI Car Free Day” event, the “Good to Bigood” event – a collaborative Ramadan gala with Goks Entertainment – as well as the Super VIP Music Festival and a prestigious talent search competition, the BIGO Star Academy. In the future, Bigo Live aspires to organise even more events. “We have had tremendous support from our Indonesian users and broadcasters and look forward to organising more similar events in the near future to further engage with our Indonesian users through our BIGO Elite Club,” added Mo Wang in closing.