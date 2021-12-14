Celebrate the Holiday Season with Hermès

This year, some mischievous accomplices have invited themselves to Hermès as the store have been invaded by snowmen…
A troop of mischievous characters took possession of Hermès Grand Hyatt during the night, played in the aisles and made mischief everywhere. When the shop opened, the staff, and then the customers, discovered the store upside down, with melting snowmen all across the premises.
What remains of their games are scenes with Christmas trees, the signature orange boxes and piles of melting snow. The snowmen invite customers of all ages to pose with them. This snowy holiday celebration started from December 10 at Hermès Grand Hyatt.
