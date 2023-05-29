Moving house in style at the Hermès Parade in Seoul

Moving house has never been this fun, as told and performed by Hermès through a lively parade in Seoul

The constant search for beautiful materials has always been a cornerstone of the Fondation d’enterprise Hermès. As home to excellent savoir-faire dedicated to bolstering Hermès’ artistic creations, the foundation celebrates fine craftsmanship and joyous living. To showcase these values in a fun perspective, the maison recently presented the Hermès Parade, a joyful life story of the brand’s home collection in Seoul.

The Hermès Parade was an immersive event starring various objects in an evolving choreography. The narrative was a house move presented by dancers carrying crates of all shapes and sizes. Adding a touch of interactivity, Hermès invited the audience to guess what was kept inside each box until they were eventually opened to reveal pieces from the brand’s home collections.

Furniture, lighting, textiles, and tableware were the main highlights unpacked. These objects became props, used as the base for athletic choreography, and then carried around by dancers performing an intricate sequence. A particularly eye-catching element was the Hermès plates in the house’s signature motifs.

As the sequence moved on, around 56 dancers moved rhythmically to the beat of the music as they removed the objects to create new setups. The venue never changed, and it was still part of a linear narrative, yet the audience was made to feel as if they were carried through a series of scenes. At one point, members of the audience could even move around the space in tandem with the dancers.

For the finale, Hermès invited the audience to take to the dance floor for the Pony Dance. The atmosphere became more relaxed as the space turned playful as people mingled. This masterful play of performance and audience engagement was the brainchild of choreographer Phillipe Decouflé. Meanwhile, the objects featured throughout the performance were curated by artistic directors of the home line, Charlotte Macaux Perelman and Alexis Fabry.

The Hermès Parade and its collections manifested a harmonious relationship between form, material, and function. Most importantly, the whimsical scenes in which they were presented created a definite moment to remember. It encourages us to find a bit of fun and joy as we eventually decorate our homes with the creations of maison Hermès.