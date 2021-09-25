Female Leadership at the forefront of the upcoming Indonesian Women’s Forum 2021

Three days of empowering messages, inspiring narratives and practical skills

The annual Indonesian Women’s Forum – as its name suggests – is an annual program aimed at helping Indonesian women develop their potential, skills and networking ability in the professional world. In particular, the forum is aimed at professional women occupying mid-to-top positions, as well as entrepreneurs in small and medium enterprises.

Throughout the years, the IWF has proven itself as the benchmark for national scale activation in the realm of women in the workforce. And this year, the IWF goes virtual.

The theme for Indonesian Women’s Forum 2021, which is held on September 27 – 29, is “A Whole New World, Connect and Collaborate as Women Leader.” All in all, this year’s event aims to help participants navigate their lives – especially in work, empower women to become economically independent, and present a forum to share, network and celebrate. The “new world” in the theme, meanwhile, naturally refers to a post-pandemic world in the near future, which will present new challenges for modern women.

As mentioned above, the event will run for three days – and these will be packed with programmes, content and social platforms. Highlights of each day are the CONFERENCES and MASTERCLASSES, which will be accompanied by educational videos, meetups for networking, an interactive virtual booth, and a virtual exhibition running throughout the event.

On a more technical note, each day will have one CONFERENCE split into two sessions, for a total of six Zoom sessions which will also be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. There will be three MASTERCLASSES each day on the same platforms, and two video tutorials will be released each day as well. Thematically, day one will cover “The Future of Workspace,” day two is all about “100% Indonesia” and day three has “Women in Fast Changing Society” as its focus.

IWF 2021 will also features an impressive line-up of speakers, including Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, Minister of Women Empowerment and Child Protection I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno. Other notable speakers include film director Anggia Kharisma, editor-in-chief of Jurnal Perempuan Atnike Nova Sigiro, content creator Ayla Dimitri, Paralympic gold medallist Leani Ratri Oktila and many more.

The complete schedule of Indonesian’s Women Forum 2021 can be viewed here while those interested in participating can register online through this link.