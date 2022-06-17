Ferrari teams up with Prestige to present an exquisite Roma Sensorial Evening

An afternoon of sensory delights, featuring the latest flagship model from the Prancing Horse

Last May, Ferrari Indonesia together with Prestige held the Roma Sensorial Evening event at Hutan Kota by Plataran. Through this event, which was hosted by Prestige Indonesia‘s Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ronald Liem, VIP guests took turns behind the wheel of the new Ferrari Roma to experience the La Nuova Dolce Vita.

As for the new Ferrari Roma itself, the car features harmonious proportions and elegantly balanced volumes which are very much in line with the brand’s front-engined grand touring tradition. Timeless and sublimely refined, from a technical point of view the Ferrari Roma introduces a series of unparalleled features that put it at the top of its segment in terms of performance and driving enjoyment. These include most notably a new powertrain with an 8-speed gearbox, the introduction of the five-position manettino for the first time on a Ferrari grand tourer, and a best-in-class power/ weight ratio. All of which makes the Ferrari Roma the most powerful and fun to drive mid-front-engined V8 2+ in Ferrari history. Not forgetting either the fact that the concept is underpinned by everyday driveability and superb onboard comfort.

Discover more about the Roma Sensorial Evening event through the video below: