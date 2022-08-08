Louis Vuitton Presents the Bali Dream Closet 2022 Event

Attractive and impressive, the Bali Dream Closet 2022 event by Louis Vuitton was a spectacular moment to celebrate luxury fashion while being serenaded by the sound of the nature in the island of the gods.

An incredible fashion cruise show, the event showcased the maison’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, comprising must-have pieces for a transversal bi-seasonal wardrobe. Held for three days from May 15 – 17, Bali Dream Closet 2022 took place at the five-bedroom BOND Villa in Ubud, a splendid sanctuary where guests could get up close and personal to the nature.

After the presentation, guests were invited to a culinary fiesta offering savoury and sweet creations by Bordeaux-born chef Vincent Nigita. Meanwhile, Australian DJ J. P. Slupik was in charge of the catchy beats to fill the ambiance.