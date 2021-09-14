Our Favorite Looks from the 2021 Met Gala

Following last year’s cancellation and a postponement earlier this year, the Met Gala and its famous red carpet looks are back

With “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” as its main the theme, the 2021 edition of the Met Gala honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrates modern American fashion. The event is divided into two parts, with the second opening on May 5, 2022 and titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

And for now, here are some of the must-see looks and jaw-dropping fashion statement from the glamorous Met Gala red carpet:

(Hero image: Timothée Chalamet in an all-white ensemble by Haider Ackermann)

