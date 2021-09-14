People & Events

Our Favorite Looks from the 2021 Met Gala

By Nabila Alfariza
14 Sep 2021
Following last year’s cancellation and a postponement earlier this year, the Met Gala and its famous red carpet looks are back

With “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” as its main the theme, the 2021 edition of the Met Gala honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrates modern American fashion. The event is divided into two parts, with the second opening on May 5, 2022 and titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

And for now, here are some of the must-see looks and jaw-dropping fashion statement from the glamorous Met Gala red carpet:

Hunter Schafer in Prada
Megan Thee Stallion in Coach
Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton
Cara Delevigne in Dior Haute Couture
Kendall Jenner in Givenchy
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Michael Kors
Lorde in custom dress by Bode
Megan Fox in Dundas
Kim Kadarshian in Balenciaga
Tessa Thompson in Iris Van Herpen
Grimes in Iris Van Herpen
Kaia Gerber in Oscar de la Renta
Blackpink’s Rosé in Saint Laurent
CL in Alexander Wang
Simu Liu in FENDI
A$AP Rocky in ERL
Iman in Harris Reed
Emily Blunt in Miu Miu
Lil Nas X in Versace
Gemma Chan in Prabal Gurung
Rihanna in Balenciaga
Kristen Stewart in Chanel
Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta
Yara Shahidi Dior Haute Couture brown embroidered silk dress with a gold tulle cape, Dior gloves, hair accessory, belt and shoes

 

(Hero image: Timothée Chalamet in an all-white ensemble by Haider Ackermann)

Source: Getty Images

