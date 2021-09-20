People & Events

Our Favorite Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards

By Nabila Alfariza
20 Sep 2021
The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards returns to its former glory with a full offline event (with stringent health protocols in place, obviously) and, of course, an actual red carpet

The 2021 Emmy Award took place at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and was hosted by veteran comic Cedric the Entertainer.  As expected, a major draw of the award event were the lineup of stars showing up in luxe gowns and the boldest looks for their red carpet appearances. Here are some of our favorite looks from the evening:

Aidy Bryant in Simone Rocha
Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a Dior dress and Tifanny & Co. Jewellery
Beanie Feldstein in a Brandon Maxwell dress
Beth Behrs in a George Hobeika gown
Catherine O’Hara in Cong Tri pantsuit
Catherine Zeta-Jones in Christina Ottaviano
Cynthia Erivo in a Louis Vuitton dress and Roberto Coin jewellery
Elizabeth Olsen in The Row and Chopard
Ellen Pompeo in Elie Saab
Emerald Fennell in Valentino
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
Gillian Anderson in Chloe
Issa Rae in Aliétte
Jennifer Coolidge in Christian Siriano
Jurnee Smollett wearing a Dior dress and Bvlgari jewellery
Keri Russell (left) in Zuhari Murad couture
Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang
Kate Winslet in Giorgio Armani Prive
Mandy Moore in Carolina Herrera
Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano
Regé-Jean Page in a Giorgio Armani suit
Sarah Paulson in Carolina Herrera
Susan Keletchi Watson in a Markarian gown
Taraji P. Henson wearing Elie Saab and Roberto Coin jewellery
Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino
Yara Shahidi in Dior
Nabila Alfariza

