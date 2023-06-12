facebook

Our favourite red-carpet looks from the 2023 Tony Awards

By Jessica Esther
12 Jun 2023
People & Events
This year’s Tony Awards recognizes the best talents and productions on Broadway’s, while showcasing red-carpet moments that are as exciting as the award show itself…

Another dazzling evening took place on June 11 at the United Palace in New York City. As home to some of the best theatrical productions, NYC also hosts the annual Tony Awards, which celebrates the leading talents and best stage productions. While plenty of names made it into the headlines for their appearances – including  Ariana DeBose who returned as host as well as Jessica Chastain and Jodie Comer who were nominated for  Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play – many also made waves for their red-carpet appearances.

So, without further ado, here is our showcase of guests who really nailed their red-carpet looks at the 2023 Tony Awards…

Ariana DeBose in Prada
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Jodie Comer in Thom Browne
Anna Wintour in Valentino Haute Couture
Bee Shaffer in Dior Haute Couture
Dylan Mulvaney in Christian Siriano
Lea Michele in Emilia Wickstead
Jessica Esther

