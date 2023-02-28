Plaza Indonesia Celebrates 33rd Anniversary with New Muse and Prizes

Warm, style, and character. Reza Rahadian used these three words to describe Plaza Indonesia when he spoke at the 33rd-anniversary party.

As a high-end retail and lifestyle industry leader, Plaza Indonesia strives to improve services constantly by giving the community more value. For its 33rd anniversary, Plaza Indonesia chose Reza Rahadian and Dian Sastrowardoyo as its new Muse 2023. They have the same character as Plaza Indonesia, which always strives to be the best. As multitalented people, they always try to stay relevant and be the best by trying new things outside their comfort zone.

Dian said that she hopes that as the new Muse, she can continue to work with other people and show the latest programmes that are interesting, useful, and important to many people. On the other hand, Reza Rahadian said that he was glad to have the chance to become the new Muse. He said to all visitors of Plaza Indonesia that every day is a gift. We can say whatever we want and shouldn’t be afraid to try new things.

The anniversary was even more special because of the new ideas from the fashion block party, which brought together fashion, art, music, and parties in every mall hallway. There are also a lot of fun anniversary events at Plaza Indonesia, such as collaboration events, fashion shows, shopping events, and art shows.

“Every day, we strive to improve and develop new ways to deliver the finest service to our guests and tenants. We are also constantly innovating to remain relevant across generations and at all times. One of our efforts to remain relevant today is to further deepen digitalisation by introducing Plaza Indonesia E-shop 2.0 and Plaza Indonesia Assistant (PIA). Furthermore, we are working with Reza Rahadian and Dian Sastrowardoyo this year as Plaza Indonesia’s newest Muses, manifesting the desire to remain contemporary, modern, and always be the finest. We expect that this relationship will help to improve Plaza Indonesia’s position as the premier lifestyle centre,” said Zamri Mamat, General Manager of Marketing of Plaza Indonesia.

Plaza Indonesia Programmes

In conjunction with the Happy Hearts Indonesia foundation’s tenth anniversary, Plaza Indonesia partnered with Happy Hearts Indonesia to organise a charity dinner on 8 March 2023 to raise funds to construct the 13th school (on behalf of Plaza Indonesia). This is a testament to Plaza Indonesia’s dedication to fulfilling educational needs.

The CourtArt Gallery and three young contemporary artists: Aharimu, Rebellionik, and Philipponk X Studio Raga Selamanya, also enlivened Plaza Indonesia’s anniversary with their works. Each of these artists will make three pieces of art to display in the central atrium of Plaza Indonesia level 1. There will also be a solo show by Ferdy Thaeras called “Spring Equinox” and an art show called “ExposerArt” by Talenta Gallery.

Plaza Indonesia will celebrate its jubilee with a Fashion Block Party from 8 – 17 March 2023 for adults and 11 – 17 March 2023 for kids. The Fashion Block Party showcases the wares of thirty different local and international labels on floors 1 – 4 of Plaza Indonesia. The “Queen of Pop in Indonesia,” Rossa, also participated in the celebrations by releasing her new album, “Another Journey: The Beginning,” on 2 Maret 2023 at La Moda Plaza Indonesia.

Plaza Indonesia also presents a digital campaign, Electric youth (33 under 33), in video content featuring 33 outstanding and inspiring young people. They are Adrian Khalif, Aero Aswar, Anandita Makes Adoe, Aqsa Aswar, Arthur Irawan, Asmara Abigail, Benedicto Audi, Cissylia Stefani-van Leeuwen, Dita Aisyah, Douglas Moore, Giulio Parengkuan, Hadi Ismanto, Jefri Nichol, Jerome Kurnia, Juan Bio One, Kendra Ahimsa, Laras Sekar, Marc Klok, Maxime Bouttier, Melati Riyanto Wijsen, Michael Killian, Nazla Alifa, Omar Daniel, Rachel Lakhiani, Reza Chandika, Sabrina Alatas, Sheila Dara Aisha, Shenina Syawalita Cinnamon, Swietenia Puspa Lestari, Talitha Maranila, Teddy Adhitya, Vahiné Blaise, dan Vira Tandia.

Get the rewards and discounts

Plaza Indonesia additionally offers 33rd Anniversary Rewards in vouchers ranging from Rp300,000 to Rp3,000,000 for 33 clients daily on designated dates to honour consumers’ continued support. Customers who spend Rp 3,300,000 will also receive special twilly for 33 customers daily, and mystery presents from Forest for three persons daily. Furthermore, during 3 – 5 March 2023, Plaza Indonesia will provide Late Night Shopping 3x points.

Other special offers are available for visitors who shop at levels 4–6 and non-members. They can get a 100k voucher if they collect four receipts for purchases of at least 100k each (including at least one receipt for food and drink) with a total value of at least 450k.