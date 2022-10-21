Prestige Indoneisa presents a sublime VIP Experience in collaboration with Ted Baker

Ted Baker’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection took center stage in a stylish event featuring a lineup of VIP guests and friends of the magazine

Recently, Prestige Indonesia teamed up with British high-street clothing brand Ted Baker to organize a two-day VIP experience which took place at the Ted Baker Boutique in Grand Indonesia West Mall. There, our VIP guests were introduced to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection with the help of stylist Peter Zewet. They were divided into several groups, each experimenting with different themes.

Group number one was hosted by Prestige cover girl and philanthropist Selly Wilson. She came with six of her friends and they took up the textured and printed theme.

The second group was hosted by fashion enthusiast Rica Suma and played with floral pastels.

The third group was hosted by model and entrepreneur Charlton Ciptad, who invited some of his friends for a Friday night out. They had a go at the urban smart theme.

Last but not least, the fourth group was hosted by Prestige cover girl and interior designer Kezia Karin who came with colleagues to dabble a bit in color blocking.

Ted Baker’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection embraces patterns and textures from the British Isles. The womenswear part of te collection is built on a monochromatic color palette, disrupted by a sharp injection of hot red that demands attention. The menswear part, meanwhile, pays homage to the brand’s Scottish heritage in anticipation of its 35th anniversary next year. A particularly notable element is the check pattern, which presents modern interpretation of a traditional tartan in varying scales and textures on reversible nylon coach jackets, longline puffer coats and super-soft brushed flannel shirting.

Discover interesting moments from the Prestige x Ted Baker VIP Experience below: