Prestige Presents a “Bling Afternoon” with BVLGARI featuring Renitasari Adrian

A short while ago, Prestige held another special live chat session on Instagram, this time tiled Prestige Bling Afternoon with BVLGARI. For this occasion, Prestige was accompanied by none other than Renitasari Adrian, the Program Director of Indonesia Kaya, a successful womenpreneur and one of the magazine’s longtime VIPs.

For this live chat event, Prestige was invited to Renitasari’s residence at the time, the Presidential Suite – The Ritz Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. So, Renitasari also took us on a private tour of the suite and showcased her favourite Bvlgari jewelry and watch pieces, along with its memorable stories behind it. The entire event was hosted by Rory Asyari, a member of Prestige Indonesia’s 40 Under 40 list from last year, who conversed with Renitasari about her family, how she coped with the second wave of the pandemic, and how she balances her social life and career. As Renitasari is also known for her impeccable style, she also shared some style inspirations and how she “blinged up” her looks throughout the years.

In case you missed the chat, simply head on over to Prestige Indonesia’s IGTV channel or scroll down for the complete video.