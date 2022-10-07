Prestige presents its signature Ladies Luncheon at Alto Restaurant & Bar, Four Seasons Jakarta, in collaboration with Tiffany and Co.

After being absent for 3 years, the Prestige Ladies Luncheon event finally returns. This time around, the signature gathering is held in collaboration with luxury jewellery brand Tiffany and Co.

A short while ago, Prestige Indonesia teamed up with Tiffany and Co. to hold one of the magazine’s signature events, the Prestige Ladies Luncheon. Held at Alto Restaurant & Bar, Four Seasons Jakarta, the luncheon was hosted by none other than Aimee Juliette. Twenty stylish ladies were invited for a wonderful lunch with Prestige Indonesia‘s Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Ronald Liem, which was followed by a styling session led by stylist Peter Zewet featuring various jewelry collections from Tiffany and Co.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the Tiffany HardWear collection, known for its iconic gauge link motif, based on a 1971 bracelet from The Tiffany Archive. The industrial shape of the pieces, meanwhile, pay tribute to the power and edge New York City as a nod to the rebellious energy of its streets. The latest campaign for the collection notably features ROSÉ of BLACKPINK.

The Tiffany T also made quite a splash at the luncheon. The collection represents connections in various forms, with designs ranging from subtle to bold, delicate to daring. Each piece is as much a powerful talisman of strength, as it is a personal expression of style. Tiffany’s famed diamonds, meanwhile, dazzle the eye with a fiery allure, fresh, modern attitude, and are frequently found in the designs for engagement rings.