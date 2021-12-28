Prestige VIP Experience at Clé de Peau Beauté with Andrea Affan

In early November, we had a Prestige VIP experience at Clé de Peau Beauté, consisting of a private visit and tour of the brand’s gorgeous Indonesian flagship boutique located on the ground floor of Plaza Senayan.

The event is hosted by Andrea Affan, Prestige former cover girl, who was coming with two of her close friends, Winda Malika and Amanda Bielby. The boutique, which very recently opened its doors to the public, is equipped with a gallery where guests can marvel at the brand’s creations, a salon where guests can confer with a personal beauty consultant to find the perfect solution in a very private, intimate setting, as well as a cabin where guests can experience the exquisite qualities of Cle de Peau Beaute’s facials. The private tour was very intimately held to pamper the 3 ladies so they can exclusively experience all sections of the new boutique, and it was complemented by high tea by TWG, which elevated the relaxing atmosphere to the umpteenth degree.

Learn more about Clé de Peau Beauté’s first Indonesian flagship boutique through the video below: