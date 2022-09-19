Skin Philosophy officially opened its first clinic in Jakarta

With “Your Beauty Pit Stop” as its tagline, Skin Philosophy aims to become the ultimate destination for beautiful and healthy skin

Not too long ago, Skin Philosophy held the grand opening of its first clinic in Jakarta. The event was hosted by three Prestige VIP Ladies: Indah Saugi (Senior VP of Corsec InJourney), Michelle Pudjiadi(Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Green Palace Residence, Prestige 40 under 40 personality), and Hana Tan(Content Creator and Beauty Enthusiast). The day started with a mini talk show by Cyntha Harida Octavia (the founder of Skin Philosophy), Cut Anisa (Head of Marketing at Skin Philosophy), and Elyssa Putri (Head of Clinic and Beauty Consultant).

“We specifically use the best treatment technologies and materials from the United States. The equipment and technology that we use are also FDA-approved. Obtaining FDA approval itself involves a number of rigorous selection and evaluation processes. Use of the treatment tools must be clearly demonstrated, and there must be valid scientific evidence that the device is effective. Of course, we will also commit to following rules and regulations concerning pharmaceutical and medical standards,” said Cyntha.

After the talk show came a tour of the clinic, and guests were shown a demonstration of several treatments by Skin Philosophy’s Aesthetic Doctors. On that note, Skin Philosophy’s mainstay treatments include PicoWay, a type of treatment that used a picosecond laser to transfer energy waves into the deepest layers of the skin and stimulate the production of collagen. Besides improving facial skin texture, PicoWay can also treat acne scars and wrinkles on the face, helps with fading scars and removing black spots or skin pigmentation. The procedure is non-surgical and provides high effectiveness when done consistently according to the needs of the skin and following the medical advice. Other treatments available at Skin Philosophy Clinic include Vbeam, Peeling Treatment, Silk Peel, Acne Injection, PRP, Microneedling, Vampire Treatment, Threadlift, Filler, Skin Booster, Botox, Venus, Cauter, etc.

The clinic has also chosen a consumer-centric focus as its second philosophy. “When someone visits the clinic, we will direct them to a private consultation session with a doctor. That way, they will receive a personalized medical analysis, treatment plan, and specific products as prescribed by the doctor. For convenience, patients can request to undergo treatments together with friends, children, or colleagues,” explains dr. Prinka Cahyanisa.

Finally, before the event came to a close, the invited guests were invited to enjoy consultation sessions with the clinic’s doctors and make follow-up appointments. A group photo session then ended the night on a high note.

The newly-opened Skin Philosophy Clinic is located at Jl. Bumi No.22, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. Appointments can also be made via WhatsApp or by phone at +62 81 234799965 or +62 21 27099390. For more information, head on over to Skin Philosophy Clinic’s Instagram page.