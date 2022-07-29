Special Guests For Special Collaboration: Lanvin x Gallery Dept. Preview Collection Event

After the success of their first collaboration, Maison Lanvin and Gallery Dept. are delighted to bring their respective worlds together once again for a second collection that embraces a furiously urban style.

And to showcase the special collaboration, Lanvin Indonesia held a special preview of the collection. From the iconic Curb sneakers, hoodies and t-shirts come alive with arty touches using the paint drip technique. Once again, Lanvin’s urban chic pieces is now bursting with energy while the guests were also giving the same energetic vibe for the event.

See more highlights from the Lanvin x Gallery Dept. event through the video below: