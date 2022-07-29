facebook

Special Guests For Special Collaboration: Lanvin x Gallery Dept. Preview Collection Event

By Nabila Alfariza
29 Jul 2022
After the success of their first collaboration, Maison Lanvin and Gallery Dept. are delighted to bring their respective worlds together once again for a second collection that embraces a furiously urban style.

And to showcase the special collaboration, Lanvin Indonesia held a special preview of the collection. From the iconic Curb sneakers, hoodies and t-shirts come alive with arty touches using the paint drip technique. Once again, Lanvin’s urban chic pieces is now bursting with energy while the guests were also giving the same energetic vibe for the event.

Adinda Bakrie
Angel Susinto
Catherine Sugiarto
Daffa Wardhana and Michael James Olindo
Diana Geovani
Francisca Liem and Lily Dawis
Gladys Suwandi and Magdalena Doleckova
Indah Gunawan and Christie Hartono
Ingrid Kurniawan
Jacqueline Tjahjadi and Abby Latip
Jennaya Liem
Juli Fonda
Linda Tan
Melissa Fortunita
Selly WIlson
Suki Theo
Susan Wijaya

 

See more highlights from the Lanvin x Gallery Dept. event through the video below:

Nabila Alfariza
