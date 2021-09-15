People & Events

The Power Couples we love at the 2021 Met Gala

By Nabila Alfariza
15 Sep 2021
An ensemble of couples and pairs who outshone everyone else on the red carpet of fashion’s most extravagant day

The 2021 Met Gala saw its usual lineup of extravagantly-dressed celebrities, with quite a few who really took their fashion game to new heights. And then there were the couples whose matching outfits – or in some cases matching energies – really make them stand out in an already stellar crowd. Here are our favourites:

A$AP Rocky in ERL and Rihanna in Balenciaga
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren
Alicia Keys in AZ Factory and her husband Swizz Beatz
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent and Channing Tatum
Justin Bieber in Drew House and Hailey Baldwin in Saint Laurent
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie in Oscar de la Renta
Kim Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia (Balenciaga’s Creative Director)
Maria Sharapova and Alexander Wilkes
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Valentino
Adrien Brody and designer Georgina Chapman in Marchesa
Chance the Rapper and Kristen Corley in Ralph Lauren
Rita Ora in Prada and Taika Waititi

 

(Hero Images: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Michael Kors)

Source: Getty Images

Nabila Alfariza

