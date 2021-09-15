The Power Couples we love at the 2021 Met Gala

An ensemble of couples and pairs who outshone everyone else on the red carpet of fashion’s most extravagant day

The 2021 Met Gala saw its usual lineup of extravagantly-dressed celebrities, with quite a few who really took their fashion game to new heights. And then there were the couples whose matching outfits – or in some cases matching energies – really make them stand out in an already stellar crowd. Here are our favourites:

(Hero Images: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Michael Kors)

