Under Armour presents its second Brand House City Concept Outlet in Indonesia

Getting closer to greeting sports enthusiasts in the heart of the capital

Not too long ago, Under Armour opened one of its newest outlets featuring its “Brand House City Concept” (BHCC) on the 2nd floor of Plaza Indonesia. The opening event was hosted by Augi Fantinus and Udjo. This is Under Armour’s second BHCC outlet after the first at PIK Avenue. This new features comes with a unique and fresh concept, where visitors can directly see various collections and products presented on mannequins that come in a variety of sizes. This approach is meant to make it easier for consumers to find sports equipment that suits their needs.

At the newest Under Armour BHCC, customers can see a wonderful collaboration between Under Armour and Abenk Alter, an Indonesian graphic artist who was previously known as a musician. Together with Abenk Alter, Under Armour presented a collaborative artwork that is displayed as a mural in the fitting room area of the BHCC outlet. What makes it even more special is that this BHCC also presents local elements from Indonesia, including an installation that is made from recycled rattan representing Under Armour’s environmental programs. Furthermore, these design elements are part of a grand concept to present the local essence of Indonesia that has never been seen in any Under Armour brand house in Indonesia.

See more highlights from the grand opening of the second Under Armour Brand House City Concept Outlet event through the video below: