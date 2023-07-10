Wedding of the year: Robert Hall and Zara Hamami’s journey of love

June 2023 saw one of the most beautiful nuptials taking place, as Robert Stainton Allan Hall wedded Zara Nadia Hamami in a charming, three-day ceremony

“I’m here to marry Zara, a woman with whom I have found peace and love, who completes my soul, and whom I have chosen to be my family.” Clad in traditional Sundanese attire, Robert Hall asked his parents for permission to marry Zara Hamami, Muki Hamami’s daughter. The procession, known as ngeuyeuk seureuh, was preceded by a bathing ceremony or siraman. These beautiful and solemn ceremonies took place at The Langham, Jakarta, on June 9, 2023, bringing joy and delight to the couple’s friends and family.

The event continued the next day, June 10, 2023, at the same location. The couple tied the knot before witnesses, their friends, and family in the wedding ceremony. The bride and groom looked radiant in their traditional Sundanese attire, which was adorned with all-white floral arrangements. The guests also expressed their joy at the union of the two families.

Sunday, June 11, 2023, marked the final part of the celebration – the reception. Guests were dazzled as they entered the ballroom of Hotel Mulia Senayan, which was transformed into a magical forest dressed in an enchanting palette of blue and violet. Further adorning the venue, flowers bloomed, complementing crystal chandeliers that lent a romantic gleam. On one corner, a majestic multi-tiered wedding cake reigned in soft shades of white and purple, embraced by intricate floral decorations.

An attractive traditional dance performance was later presented, entertaining the guests. In such a festive atmosphere, they were also treated to delectable offerings. Of course, the lovebirds were delighted to receive good wishes from their friends and family. All in all, it was more than just a celebration of a new milestone; it was a testament to the power of love that has united two hearts. Prestige Indonesia joins in the chorus of well wishes with hopes for a happy future for the happy couple.