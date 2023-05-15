Highlights from Prestige Indonesia’s Luxury Weekend Getaway at AYANA Segara Bali

Unveiled in November 2022, AYANA Segara Bali is the latest luxury retreat in the vast complex of AYANA Estate. In celebration of its debut, the resort collaborated with Prestige Indonesia to organize a Prestige Luxury Weekend Getaway with friends of the magazine and hosted by Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Ronald Liem.

Richard Kyle, Tina Effendi, Amalia Wirjono, Herman Hartono, Kezia Karin, Mia Egron, Michelle and Nick Shang, Cindy Ozzie, Michelle Maryam, Rene Mayer, and Gavin Macdonald were among those in attendance. The three-day event, held from March 10 to 12, 2023, invited guests to enjoy what the resort has in store. The 90-hectare establishment was designed by award-winning architecture firm WATG. All the rooms and suites offer a modern take on Balinese-inspired interior by SPIN Design Studio’s founder Yasuhiro Koichi.

The weekend proper commenced with a gathering at Luna Rooftop Pool Bar on the first evening. Guests had a merry toast while witnessing the beauty of the sunset. After the first activity, guests were guided to Scusa Restaurant, where a Mediterranean fine dining experience awaited. Designed by renowned studio P49 DEESIGN, Scusa offers a relaxed indoor-outdoor setting and a breezy courtyard dressed in white and blue accents reminiscent of the Mediterranean islands. Chef de Cuisine Umberto Sbardella is in charge of authentic dishes crafted using the freshest ingredients from AYANA Farm.

On the second day, guests were given an opportunity to try a wide array of activities on the premises. From jogging and tennis to a yoga session and sound healing at AYANA Spa, the day was filled with experiences that promised the utmost in wellness and rejuvenation. The thalassotherapy, in particular, was surely enjoyable to experience. Guests relaxed in the world’s largest Aquatonic Seawater therapy pool, filled with 700 million litres of heated water while enjoying the beauty of the surrounding nature. Truly a rejuvenating experience.

AYANA Estate features a total of fourteen spectacular thematic swimming pools, including the main pool of AYANA Segara. The largest indoor-outdoor pool on the island, it is the an ideal spot for lap swimming and leisure alike. Guests had fun beating the heat and daydreaming with an unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean right in front of them. Refuelling their energy, they headed to the cliffside Sami Sami Restaurant. A trattoria-style Italian gastronomic gala was served in a stylish open-air setting, pampering taste buds and eyes.

It was time to wrap up the day with something special and unforgettable. A lovely ride on an inclinator to Kisik Bar and Lounge marked the next adventure. Guests were treated to a stellar list of cocktails crafted by the bar’s talented bartenders, ranging from the classics to tropical entries. The refreshments made the moment truly precious as guests admired the indelible vista from the alfresco venue when the sun went down, enjoying every moment.

Following the cocktail hour, a pescatarian party awaited at Kisik Pier. The jetty, spanning 30 meters, is a favourite spot on the premises for weddings and other special occasions. Here, diners were presented with a wide array of dishes that celebrated the ocean’s splendour, serenaded by the sound of the waves. The fun, however, didn’t stop there. After the dinner, guests took a short walk to the award-winning Rock Bar, where they indulged themselves in the bar’s offerings.

The last day was the beach day. Preparing for the peak of their vacation, guests first had a scrumptious breakfast at Karang Restaurant to fill their energy, savouring delectable culinary offerings in a breezy, laid-back setting. Later, Kubu Beach – a private beach owned by AYANA – called on the holidaymakers, captivating them with crystal clear waters and a beautiful panorama.

Blanketed by warm white sand, Kubu Beach offers various stunning locations for guests to take perfect holiday photos. Accessible via an inclinator, the spot also afforded guests a dramatic ocean view from onboard the elevator car. After capturing some moments on the beach, guests were led to Kubu Beach Club for another culinary celebration, where flavourful local dishes and refreshing drinks were served on a private picnic. It was, for sure, a lovely ending to a most memorable vacation. More importantly, stories of this magical weekend will surely resonate with the lucky guests, inviting them to return once again to the wonders of AYANA Segara Bali.