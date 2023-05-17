How Alexander Kusuma elevates lifestyles for a better tomorrow

Stepping into the media spotlight for the first time, ALEXANDER KUSUMA, CEO of ASRI, shares the company’s vision, mission and sustainability initiatives.

A figure of charismatic stature yet approachable, Alexander Kusuma carries the weight of the future on his shoulders as he spearheads game-changing lifestyle developments in and around Jakarta, including the upcoming Menara Jakarta and the group’s expansion in southern Indonesia and beyond.

He helped co-found ASRI and has been with the company since its inception in 2006. ASRI, part of the Agung Sedayu Group, builds experiential spaces for communities like malls and hotels. District 8, located in the prestigious SCBD area, and upscale mall and lifestyle space, Ashta, are some examples of ASRI’s highly successful developments in Jakarta.

The vision of ASRI is to provide all-encompassing spaces with genuine service and meaningful experiences to elevate the quality of life of communities. To this end, Alexander’s leadership aims to involve all stakeholders including customers, retailers, and employees in their developments, focusing on activity spaces and related services in hospitality and empowering employees to lead and innovate.

In an exclusive interview with Prestige Indonesia set in the opulent Presidential Suite of The Langham, Jakarta, Alexander Kusuma shares some insights about the company’s recent projects, sustainability initiatives, and expansion plans.

Can you tell us about your background and how you became the CEO of ASRI?

In 1997, I started out as a banker in Singapore. From there, I had the opportunity to learn more about the real estate industry and then eventually came back to work from the bottom and eventually became the CEO of ASRI.

Can you share some of ASRI’s recent projects and developments and their impact on the surrounding communities?

Our flagship development is District 8, which focuses on connectivity, universality, and walkability. Built to represent meaningful progress, District 8 elevates the quality of life and community around it. We are taking what lessons we have learned from building the highly successful District 8 into our next exciting project: Menara Jakarta.

Menara Jakarta will be the New Heart of Kemayoran, the bustling district between central and north Jakarta. We see the opportunity to serve the surrounding community’s growing needs and the expo market. The Tree of Life inspires Menara Jakarta, and we embody this philosophy in the development every step of the way.

The mixed-use development will consist of a 58-story tower, one of Indonesia’s tallest buildings, a shopping mall, apartments, premium condominiums, a 5-star hotel, and an office tower.

“Much like our development philosophy, which relies heavily upon a holistic solution, our sustainability practices envelop everything we do from top to bottom.”

What is your strategy to stay competitive in the fast-evolving real estate industry?

People take centre stage in our strategy. The quality of the team is critical to our success. We define each establishment’s DNA by defining the psychographics of our target market. By doing this, people feel more connected to the place rather than feel like they are visiting an unknown location.

Can you discuss any sustainable initiatives or practices that ASRI has implemented in its projects?

At ASRI, we implement sustainability initiatives that go beyond minor activities. For example, in waste management, we separate our waste into different categories for the best and safest handling. We partner with third-party establishments to handle the used materials from our kitchens; some are upcycled and repurposed into various objects. We have also implemented initiatives to reduce electricity consumption and offer energy savings. We carefully chose every building materials that generate less waste or are utilities efficient. We upcycle building materials. We are active in global sustainability programs such as Earth Hour. Ashta, one of our malls, just received a sustainability award from the government of DKI Jakarta. Much like our development philosophy, which relies heavily upon a holistic solution, our sustainability practices envelop everything we do from top to bottom.

What role does technology play in ASRI’s operations, and how does it contribute to its success?

Technology is vital in ASRI’s operations across its business units and functions. Let me share one example. We have a loyalty and community app called ASRI Living, which integrates our business units to give a smooth experience for our customers. ASRI Living has become the main window for customers to get updates and information about what is happening in ASRI malls and hotels. We continuously upgrading it to have better and more support functions for all members.

How does ASRI plan to expand its business in the future, both in terms of geographical reach and diversification of projects?

We plan to develop new establishments outside Jakarta, focusing on supporting the development in eastern Indonesia. At the same time, we are still focusing on retail and hospitality as our primary business lines.

“The real estate industry in Indonesia is still growing, which means we have to take great care in finding out the customers’ needs.”

How does ASRI ensure that its developments are beautiful and functional and still tell a story while contributing to preserving Indonesia’s cultural heritage?

Indonesia’s heritage strongly reflects in our corporate values. Our work ethos takes many Indonesian qualities to heart. We serve our customers with genuine service. We encourage our colleagues to go the extra mile. We listen to our customers with empathy. We do things with complete integrity. We empower our team to lead and innovate for a better tomorrow. In ASRI, we are committed to prioritising our stakeholders’ involvement in creating the destinations.

How does ASRI envision the future of the craft industry in Indonesia and its role in promoting the country’s culture and heritage?

ASRI is always on top of developing trends in multiple facets of the industry, including changes in Indonesia’s craft industry, both traditional and modern. The goal is to stay ahead of the competition in the market.

We work closely with all stakeholders when creating the destinations to make sure we are having an impact on society. From vendors, partners, and the government, to our employees, we take great care to ensure that everybody feels they belong. The real estate industry in Indonesia is still growing, which means we have to take care in finding out the customers’ needs to provide the right solutions to their challenges.

As we wrap up our conversation, we can see that Alexander Kusuma’s leadership of ASRI is deeply rooted in a commitment to creating meaningful experiences for customers, empowering employees to innovate and lead, and prioritising the involvement of stakeholders in the development of its projects.

With its focus on sustainability, technology, and a deep understanding of its customers, ASRI will continue its success and expansion into new markets while remaining true to its mission and values. It is clear that the company is more than just a real estate developer; it is a community builder, a cultural ambassador, and a steward of the environment, all elevating the quality of life for people in Indonesia and beyond.

Words Refa Koetin