Merysia Enggalhardjo and her world-renowned journey of craftsmanship

MERYSIA ENGGALHARDJO shares her family’s journey to establish “Saniharto” as an Indonesian world-class furniture brand used by the some of the most luxurious hotel and property chains across the globe.

Indonesia is known for its abundant resources for producing high-quality furniture. Saniharto is one of the largest Indonesian furniture manufacturers, with products renowned and acknowledged globally. “Don’t be afraid of the world renowned furniture brand” -this phrase has propelled Saniharto’s status as a furniture industry leader.

Saniharto’s success in the high-end furniture business stems from the aspiration of four brothers and a relatively small capital back in 1990. Fast forward to today, many 5-star hotels and super luxurious buildings, both locally and globally, have chosen Saniharto to decorate their premises. These include major brands, such as Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, Intercontinental, Mandarin Oriental, St. Regis, Raffles, Fairmont, to name a few.

The men behind this brand’s success in penetrating the world-class furniture market are four brothers: Santoso, Yani, Harsono, and Winarto. They are now in the process of passing on the helm of management to the next generation. Merysia Enggalhardjo, Harsono’s daughter, is being groomed to take the reins together with other family members. We spoke with her about the Saniharto empire and their quality craftsmanship.

When and how did you come to join the Saniharto business empire?

I joined after I completed my Engineering degree at Purdue University and gained a couple of years of working experience in the 2006. I officially joined in 2006. It was 17 years ago. Wow how time flies!

Considering the current development of Indonesia’s furniture industry, what is your take on the current state of the industry and its development?

It has grown fast and is comparable with the international standard or trend. I am very excited about the more contemporary look and yet, at the same time, the timelessness of the industry.

Saniharto uses primarily domestic materials over imported ones. What are the advantages of locally-made furniture in terms of design and materials?

We combine both imported and domestic materials to achieve the best quality of products. Local materials decorate many of our signature pieces to make them more ethnic and detailed, such as bamboo, wood branches, rattans, cow bones and many other materials we can always explore using.

What distinguishes Indonesian furniture craftsmanship from that of other countries

We are blessed with a wide variety of handcrafted work compatible with modern machines, and thanks to this, we can aim for the highest perfection and details. Indonesian crafters are very skilled, and the fact that we have access to many resources, both natural and manufactured, is very beneficial.

How does Saniharto imprint its high craftsmanship value on every detail of its designs?

We care about every step of the process having quality control from the beginning till the end. We focus on the detail of the craftsmanship, high-quality finishing and robust construction for each of our produced pieces.

What makes Saniharto’s products accepted as high-end furniture, preferred by numerous world-class hotels, and capable of becoming a furniture exporter with quality comparable to European brands?

It’s all trial and error. We persevere in dealing with challenges from worldwide designers as we strive to perfect our skills. Clients and designers constantly challenge us with complicated designs, which keep us on our toes, and we continuously improve because of it.

“Indonesian people are very skilled, and the fact that we have access to many resources, both natural and man-made, is very beneficial.”

What are some challenges of bringing Saniharto to the international stage, and how did you help overcome them?

Being an Indonesian manufacturer presents several challenges, such as communication barriers, distance, time differences and other concerns. But so far, we have managed to pull together a strong collaboration between our US and in-house team based in Indonesia; we can work 24 hours a day to provide the best customer service.

Saniharto created a grand piano once. Can you tell us more about this?

This was a crazy idea by the piano designer, Mr. Raul Renanda. He challenged Saniharto to make the first Indonesian concert grand piano. It is 2.75 metres long, with sound quality curated by prominent Indonesian artist Mr. Aksan Sjuman. With him as the musician, we produced the best sound and design quality for the Sjuman+Renanda concert grand piano by Saniharto.

Will there be innovations related to musical instruments like this in the future?

We are in the process of developing some Sjuman+Renanda speakers to continue with our innovation endeavours. It’s something to look forward to.

What are the distinguishing characteristics of Saniharto’s furniture design?

We have exquisite finishes with craftsmanship details accepted as one of the best high-end furniture in the world.

What are the core values that have driven Saniharto until now?

Hi-Speed Lho stands for Holistic, Invincible, Smart, Passionate, Energetic, Enthusiastic, Dynamic, Logical, Hardworking and Organised. Moving on to a more personal question. Only a few women work in this field.

Have you ever received skewed responses, and how do you deal with people who dismiss your career in the furniture industry?

Yes, I have been there and did not feel the need to respond. Instead, it is best to continue working as hard and smart as possible while juggling my role as a wife and mother of three beautiful kids.

How do you manage your time as a working mother with three children?

My children are always the priority. I ensure I drop all three kids at school daily except when I am away on business trips. I am trying to give them good quality time when I am with them, but I am still struggling and trying to be an excellent mum to all of them.

Lastly, what is your message to Indonesian career women and mothers on balancing their roles while still getting the most out of their work?

My message is to always continue dreaming, make ourselves happy, and we can do unlimited things with our limited time! Just keep pushing when we feel weak, low or down. Step-by-step progress is better than none. If we fail in the eyes of others, believe in our good intentions no matter what.

Words Contasia Christie