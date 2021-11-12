A Beautiful Journey of Adinda Bakrie

For the tenth time and an exclusive photo shoot in collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Adinda Bakrie graces the cover of Prestige Indonesia and, as always, we are more than happy to catch up with her once again. Prestige chats with the lovely socialite about fashion, coping with the pandemic and becoming a mother once again

To say that Prestige Indonesia has followed this gorgeous and multi-talented women’s life journey would be quite an understatement. Over the years, we have witnessed almost every stage of Adinda Bakrie’s life and we are delighted, pleased and honoured to have watched her grown and blossom into the woman she is today. It is simply pleasure to grow alongside her and be there to witness the high points of her life. And here we are again today, on her tenth appearance on our cover. Just like how it feels like when catching up with an old friend, we simply couldn’t wait to hear about the new chapters in Adinda’s life story…

We’ve come a long way since your very first cover for Prestige Indonesia. How would you describe your personal growth since your first cover up until now as we shoot your tenth?

When I first appeared on this magazine’s cover, I was 20- or 21-years-old. And the funny thing is that I had just returned from the States then, just like now. But, of course, now I’m at a very different stage of my life and I learned about reflection. I think that’s the most important thing: to be reflective. You learn more about yourself than others – that’s the most important thing. I know that every time you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing at yourself.

So, I guess, being reflective is something that I didn’t know back then. Other than that, maybe it’s having more patience. Back then when I was young; everything just moves so fast. At the age I am now, I’ve learned how to slow down. It’s not just a matter of age, but after three children and after what happened in the past year with the pandemic, I’ve learned to that slowing down and seeing what’s in front of you is what makes you happy.

What was your most memorable Prestige Indonesia cover shoot?

I think every cover has its own story; it depicts different stages of my life and even my fashion preferences. It depends on the mood, the situation. You know: young and single versus being a mom. For one, I like wearing very comfortable clothes right now. And I choose black, white or beige – simpler colours because I play a lot with jewellery.

I think among all of them, the one I enjoyed the most was the one taken in Australia [for Prestige Indonesia’s September 2019 issue]. It wasn’t because of the cover itself, but more because it was such an enduring experience. It was with [Prestige Indonesia’s Publisher and Editor-in-chief] Ronald Liem and we took a road trip in this small cute car with [Prestige Indonesia’s Creative Director] Brad Homes who was driving. At that time,

I was having a very bad cold, actually. Thank God it wasn’t the pandemic because I would’ve been scared. It was quite bad but Ronald brought me tea or hot chocolate. It was so cold and it was just the five of us; it was so simple but it was so memorable and I really had fun. I think if you’d looked at the photos for that story, I laughed the most compared to my other shoots with Prestige.

How does it feel having another baby after all these years, especially amid the pandemic?

Everything felt surreal. It was a beautiful journey with so many ups and downs. However, I am very lucky to have so much support from my family and friends, especially my husband and my kids. We learned so much from being pregnant during this pandemic. Day by day was really how we got through everything and now that we look back on it, everything is bitter sweet.

And how do you and your family cope with the ongoing pandemic?

We are still following strict protocols. I guess we have adapted to the new normal. Nevertheless, we realize that we can never plan for everything. We should focus more on today, next week and maybe next month. We just smile when someone in our family starts to plan for a whole year.

With restrictions on travel, schooling and so on being gradually relaxed all over the world, do you foresee any big changes in your family routines? Especially for your children?

I will see what happens. Last year, I thought I was not going to get vaccinated, but I ended up going all the way to L.A. to do so. I also thought I would not send the kids to school before the pandemic ends, but now I’m hesitant. I’m a firm believer in how dynamic all aspects of life can be. As such, I always allow for some flexibility. Nowadays, with the pandemic and all, being flexible saves you from disappointment.

All of your children have names that start with the letter K: Kellan, Kierra and Korra. Any special reason behind this?

My brother started it and I followed. It makes them feel more like a team. The sense of belonging becomes even stronger. I love how close my children are to their cousins.

With the addition of baby Korra, how has your family dynamics changed?

We have become closer. We spend more time together, always wanting to take care of each other. With a baby in the house, everyone becomes so nurturing. I involve the kids in this journey since Korra was still in my tummy. I ask for their help because little sister needs her big sister and big brother to step up. We are all in this together.

And how are the children dealing with having a new sibling?

They love her. Sometimes Kierra acts more like a mother than a big sister. Kellan would compete with her sister to take care of Korra. Their voices suddenly reach an octave higher. Every day, there is always something to laugh about, which makes the best memories.

“I learned that experience takes precedence over titles. I learned that the best deals happen when everyone plays on the same team”

As you juggle your time between your family and work, how do you find time for yourself?

2020 has been a busy year for me. There was my wedding, the pregnancy, the move to our new house and coming back to work full time. I am learning every day how to find the right balance. I guess the key is consistency, being reflective and time management. You cannot put too much pressure on yourself. Consistency means you keep trying and practicing. Reflective means you need to be honest with yourself: acknowledge what improvements you need to become a better version of yourself. Time management has a lot to do with timing. It is not just managing and planning your activities, but it is also having the patience to grow with time.

Speaking about work, you’re currently the Chief Communication Officer of Energy Mega Persada (EMP). What have you learned so far from holding that position?

I learned that experience takes precedence over titles. I learned that the best deals happen when everyone plays on the same team. I find that I am very lucky to have my father as my mentor.

By the way, you always look your best, even when you recently had a baby. Can you tell us about how you stay healthy? And maybe your workout routine, perhaps?

I learned from the first, second and third baby – and I think that helped to become better and better at it. During my first pregnancy, I didn’t know that someone could be that big. So, afterwards, I learned how to lose weight in a healthy manner, which is consistently working out. It’s not about running 10K per day or spending two to three hours at the gym. When you’re consistent, even a 30-minute yoga session every morning or 15 minutes doing light cardio can make a huge difference. So, consistency when it comes to working out. In terms of eating, I think everybody knows this: moderation and mindful eating, intuitive eating. So, sometimes you get so hungry that you eat so fast and you end up not even enjoying the food. But the key here is actually to eat. If you want to have a healthy body, you have to eat. So, eat in moderation and eat mindfully. Eat before you feel hungry and stop before you feel full. And enjoy the food – with every bite, enjoy the taste. That’s what enabled me to stop eating too much or too little.

Since you’re definitely into fashion, how do you introduce and share this passion of yours to your children? What would you say is a good beginning point for them to start taking an interest in style?

I tell them all styles are beautiful, especially if it’s your own style. So, I encourage them to pick their own outfits since they were five years old. The more exposure they have to movies, travelling, friends, the more changes I see in their choice of fashion. It’s wonderful how dressing a certain way can make them more confident. I tell them that’s your choice, your creation, you should be proud of it. My connection to the fashion world began since I was inside my mother’s tummy. My mother modelled for a pregnancy magazine during the ’80s and I guess I’ve enjoyed fashion since then!

How do you define your personal style?

Like I mentioned earlier, it changes with the stages of my life. Before, I would wear the highest heels because I feel confident looking tall and I would just focus on my height. I would wear the newest trends and what was considered the most fashionable at the time. But that was before and I learned that it was uncomfortable. Still, I’m glad I went through that period and now I like to wear more comfortable clothes and play with jewelleries. I like to wear white V neck T-shirts, loose trousers.

I also learned that fashion should be about you, not about the clothing itself. Clothes should accentuate the things you’re proud about yourself. So, that’s what fashion is for me – my personal style. I play around with white, black and jewellery and accentuate my neck, and sometimes when I particularly love my arm, I would wear something that accentuate them. I have an hourglass shape, that’s why I like to wear crop tops. So, yeah, I guess fashion is about you. Don’t follow the trends but follow yourself and know you. When you know yourself, you know what’s fashionable for you.

What do you think about today’s shoot with Louis Vuitton?

Today’s shoot was faster than usual. It was kind of last minute, but it’s with Louis Vuitton, my favourite brand. I’ve been wearing Louis Vuitton in the last ten years and it’s interesting because now I feel it’s more streetwear, looser and comfortable. Maybe it’s because of the pandemic and how it’s more about looking chic at home. But all in all, I enjoyed the shoot.

Which one is your favourite look from today’s shoot?

I love the one with the big coat where you can see the Fornasetti collaboration. There’s a presence to the jacket itself; it’s very impactful. So, I like that one the most.

Now that 2021 is coming to a close, what are your plans for the rest of the year?

I want to enjoy my time with my family and friends. Everything slows down during the pandemic and I learned that spending time with my family is the best thing. Watching a movie together, playing board games, even just taking care of them brings joy. I’m going to be with my family and do more things with them at home. The pandemic taught me that being home with my family brings the most joy.

PHOTOGRAPHER EANDARU KUSUMAATMAJA | STYLING PETER ZEWET | MAKE UP UPAN DUVAN | HAIR ARNOLD | STYLING ASSISTANT LINTANG HUTAMI